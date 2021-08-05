August 5, 2021

China restarts coal mines to meet surging power demand

A coal-fuelled power station in China's northern Shanxi province
A coal-fuelled power station in China's northern Shanxi province.

China's top planning authority has allowed shuttered coal mines to restart production as the country works to meet surging power demand while forging ahead with ambitious climate goals.

Fifteen mines across China's northern regions ranging from Inner Mongolia to Shanxi have restarted operations, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement on Wednesday.

Last week authorities announced the restart of another 38 mines in Inner Mongolia, bringing the total number brought back online to 53.

The combined annual production capacity of these mines exceeds 110 million tonnes.

The resumption of operations comes as China seeks to temper rising prices for thermal coal, which hit a record in May.

But President Xi Jinping has also pledged to wean China off coal with a target of peaking by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality 30 years later.

Top policymakers called for a coordinated and orderly path towards in a meeting last month, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

China is the world's biggest polluter and emits a third of the world's .

Last December tens of millions across the country faced power shortages in below-freezing winter temperatures as three provinces imposed curbs on electricity use when coal supply became squeezed.

Explore further

China doubles down on coal plants abroad despite carbon pledge at home

© 2021 AFP

Citation: China restarts coal mines to meet surging power demand (2021, August 5) retrieved 5 August 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-08-china-restarts-coal-surging-power.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
170 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Iceland earthquakes, 18000 in a week! Fagradalsfjall Volcano

Aug 01, 2021

Mag 8.2 Earthquake and aftershocks ~ 104 km SE of Perryville, Alaska

Jul 29, 2021

Is this a Meteorite?

Jul 22, 2021

Further Geological Effects of Chicxulub Impact Found!

Jul 19, 2021

Earthquakes under Yellowstone Lake, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

Jul 16, 2021

The Visual Beauty of Storms

Jul 16, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments