July 27, 2021

Sandstorm engulfs desert city in China

Dunhuang, a tourist draw with a colourful history as a Silk Road outpost, momentarily disappeared in the dust clouds
Dunhuang, a tourist draw with a colourful history as a Silk Road outpost, momentarily disappeared in the dust clouds.

A wall of sand over 100 metres high swallowed a city on the fringes of the Gobi desert in northwestern China, in scenes reminiscent of a disaster film.

Dunhuang, a tourist draw with a colourful history as a Silk Road outpost, momentarily disappeared in the dust clouds as the storm hit on Sunday.

A resident surnamed Zhang told local media Jimu News that the sandstorm came abruptly and swept through the city in five or six minutes.

"I couldn't see the sun," he said, adding that the city in Gansu province had not experienced such a sandstorm in several years.

"At first I was enveloped in the sandstorm's , then it turned red and finally black."

Dunhuang is home to several major tourist attractions including the Mogao Caves, a UNESCO World Heritage site with ancient Buddhist carvings and striking desert landforms.

Sandstorms are common in the region each spring but rare in the summer, according to state-run news agency China News Service.

Explore further

Wall of sand engulfs Chinese town

© 2021 AFP

Citation: Sandstorm engulfs desert city in China (2021, July 27) retrieved 27 July 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-07-sandstorm-engulfs-city-china.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is this a Meteorite?

Jul 22, 2021

Further Geological Effects of Chicxulub Impact Found!

Jul 19, 2021

Earthquakes under Yellowstone Lake, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

Jul 16, 2021

The Visual Beauty of Storms

Jul 16, 2021

Iceland earthquakes, 18000 in a week! Fagradalsfjall Volcano

Jun 30, 2021

Wandering mud puddle in the Salton Sea area of California

Jun 26, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments