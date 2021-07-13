July 13, 2021

17 million gallons of sewage discharged from treatment plant; some LA beaches closed

by Leila Miller, Los Angeles Times

sewage
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

An incident at the Hyperion sewage treatment plant in Playa del Rey has caused 17 million gallons of sewage to be discharged into the ocean.

In a statement Monday, Hyperion executive plant manager Timeyin Dafeta said that on Sunday afternoon the plant became inundated with "overwhelming quantities of debris." About 17 million gallons of sewage—or 6% of a daily load—was discharged as an emergency measure to prevent the plant from discharging much more , he said.

Dafeta said the issue was resolved early Monday morning and that officials are investigating the cause of the debris and repairing damaged equipment.

"At this time, all flow is being treated through its standard treatment processes," he said.

In a tweet posted at 2:25 p.m. Pacific time, L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn said beaches from El Segundo to the Dockweiler RV Park were closed to swimming. It was not immediately clear how long the closures would last.

"I'm getting more information about the scope of the problem," she said.

The Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant, in operation since 1984, is the city's oldest and largest wastewater treatment facility.

Explore further

Beaches open after sewage spill on California Central Coast
More information: ©2021 Los Angeles Times. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Citation: 17 million gallons of sewage discharged from treatment plant; some LA beaches closed (2021, July 13) retrieved 13 July 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-07-million-gallons-sewage-discharged-treatment.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The Visual Beauty of Storms

Jul 12, 2021

Iceland earthquakes, 18000 in a week! Fagradalsfjall Volcano

Jun 30, 2021

Wandering mud puddle in the Salton Sea area of California

Jun 26, 2021

Is this a Meteorite?

Jun 25, 2021

Well of Barhout ("Well of Hell") in Al-Mahra, Yemen

Jun 24, 2021

P & S Waves to Strains-liquid solid interface

Jun 21, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments