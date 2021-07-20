Heavy flooding hits central China; subways inundated
Heavy flooding has hit central China following unusually heavy rains, with the subway system in the city of Zhengzhou inundated with rushing water.
Just to the north, the famed Shaolin Temple known for its Buddhist monks' mastery of martial arts was badly hit.
There was no immediate word on possible deaths or injuries Tuesday, but videos posted online showed entire neighborhoods covered in water at least a meter (yard) deep and vehicles floating in the muddy mire.
More than 10,000 residents of Henan province were moved to shelters, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. The province, home to the Shaolin Temple and many other cultural sites, is one of China's most populous and a major base for both industry and agriculture.
China experiences regular flooding during the summer months, but the growth of cities and conversion of farmland into subdivisions has raised the costs of such events.
Citation:
Heavy flooding hits central China; subways inundated (2021, July 20)
retrieved 20 July 2021
from https://phys.org/news/2021-07-heavy-central-china-subways-inundated.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no
part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
Let us know if there is a problem with our content
E-mail the story
Heavy flooding hits central China; subways inundated
Your Privacy
This site uses cookies to assist with navigation, analyse your use of our services, and provide content from third parties.
By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Privacy Policy
and Terms of Use.
User comments