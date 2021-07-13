July 13, 2021

Bezos' Blue Origin gets OK to send him, 3 others to space

by Marcia Dunn

Bezos' Blue Origin gets OK to send him, 3 others to space
In this Thursday, May 9, 2019, file photo, Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. Credit: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

Jeff Bezos' rocket company has gotten government approval to launch people into space, himself included.

The Amazon founder will climb atop his New Shepard rocket next Tuesday in West Texas, joined by his brother, an 82-year-old female aviation pioneer and a $28 million auction winner. It will be the first launch with passengers for Blue Origin, which like Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic plans to start flying paying customers in the months ahead.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued its OK on Monday. The license is good through August.

On Sunday, Virgin Galactic's billionaire founder Richard Branson rode his own rocket plane to space, accompanied by five company employees. A specially designed aircraft carried the winged ship aloft over New Mexico. The space plane dropped away, fired its rocket motor and soared to 53.5 miles (86 kilometers), before gliding to a runway touchdown.

Blue Origin's flight—featuring an automated capsule launched atop a reusable booster—should reach a of roughly 66 miles (106 kilometers) before parachuting into the desert.

Joining Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic in the chase for space tourists is Elon Musk's SpaceX. But SpaceX plans to send its customers into orbit, not on brief up-and-down hops. Musk has yet to commit to a launch himself.

Bezos, 57, stepped down last week as Amazon's CEO. He founded Blue Origin in 2000.

Explore further

Branson mum on when he'll launch to space on Virgin Galactic

© 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Bezos' Blue Origin gets OK to send him, 3 others to space (2021, July 13) retrieved 13 July 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-07-bezos-blue-space.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

9 hours ago

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Jul 12, 2021

Pressure under the ice of Europa?

Jul 09, 2021

Biggest asteroid to pass Earth in 2021

Jul 09, 2021

Speed of light in outer space

Jul 08, 2021

Is the Hubble Space Telescope Dead?

Jul 07, 2021

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments