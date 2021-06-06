June 6, 2021

Sri Lanka recovers black box from sinking ship

The Singapore-registered container ship MV X-Press Pearl carrying hundreds of tonnes of chemicals and plastics has been slowly s
The Singapore-registered container ship MV X-Press Pearl carrying hundreds of tonnes of chemicals and plastics has been slowly sinking after a fire.

A black box from a ship loaded with chemical and plastic that is sinking off Sri Lanka has been located, officials said Sunday, as investigators probe what caused the vessel to catch fire.

The Voyage Data Recorder, also known as a maritime "", enables investigators to review procedures and instructions ahead of an accident.

Sri Lankan authorities said they hope it will provide details of the ship's movements and its communications with the harbour in the capital Colombo, where it had been due to dock.

"The navy facilitated technicians to remove the VDR from the bridge which is still above the waterline," navy spokesman Indika de Silva told AFP.

The Singapore-registered MV X-Press Pearl has been slowly sinking into the Indian Ocean since Wednesday after a fire that raged for nearly two weeks within sight of the coast.

The ship, carrying 25 tonnes of nitric acid and a huge amount of plastic raw materials, was heading to Colombo from Gujarat, India.

Sri Lankan officials have said an acid leak since May 11 may have sparked the blaze. Ports in Qatar and India had refused to offload the leaking nitric acid, they added.

Police on the island nation launched a , interviewing the vessel's skipper and chief engineer—both Russians—and its chief officer, an Indian, and seizing their passports.

Tonnes of microplastic granules from the ship have swamped an 80-kilometre (50-mile) stretch of beach in Sri Lanka
Tonnes of microplastic granules from the ship have swamped an 80-kilometre (50-mile) stretch of beach in Sri Lanka.

Authorities are bracing for a possible oil spill after the stern submerged. There has been no sign of any leaks so far, they added.

Tonnes of microplastic granules from the ship swamped an 80-kilometre (50-mile) stretch of beach declared off-limits for residents. Fishing in the area was also banned.

Sri Lanka ship disaster
Map locating the area off Sri Lankan west coast where a burnt-out container ship started sinking on Wednesday.

Sri Lankan environmentalists on Friday sued the government and the ship's operators for allegedly failing to prevent what they called the "worst marine disaster" in the country's history.

Explore further

Sri Lankan officials brace for oil spill from sinking ship

© 2021 AFP

Citation: Sri Lanka recovers black box from sinking ship (2021, June 6) retrieved 7 June 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-06-sri-lanka-recovers-black-ship.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
14 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Iceland earthquakes, 18000 in a week! Fagradalsfjall Volcano

Jun 03, 2021

Mount Nyiragongo eruption in DR Congo!

Jun 02, 2021

More info about natural nuclear fission going critical 2 Million years ago?

Jun 02, 2021

A water-covered planet

May 30, 2021

Uncertainties in climate models

May 29, 2021

Chicxulub impact minute-by-minute

May 25, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments