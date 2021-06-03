June 3, 2021

SpaceX launches tiny critters, solar panels to space station

by Marcia Dunn

space
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

SpaceX launched thousands of tiny sea creatures to the International Space Station on Thursday, along with a plaque-fighting toothpaste experiment and powerful solar panels.

The 7,300-pound (3,300-kilogram) shipment—which also includes fresh lemons, onions, avocados and cherry tomatoes for the station's seven astronauts—should arrive Saturday.

SpaceX's Falcon rocket blasted into the hazy afternoon sky from Kennedy Space Center. The first-stage booster was new for a change, landing on an offshore platform several minutes after liftoff so it can be recycled for a NASA astronaut flight this fall.

The Dragon cargo capsule—also brand new—is delivering the first of three sets of high-tech solar panels designed to bolster the 's aging power grid. Astronauts will conduct two spacewalks later this month to help install the two roll-out panels alongside solar wings that have been in continuous operation for 20 years.

More power will be needed to accommodate the growing number of ticket-buying visitors, NASA's space station program manager, Joel Montalbano, said Wednesday.

The cargo includes samples of saliva and oral bacteria from dental patients that will be treated with toothpaste and mouthwash in an experiment aimed at keeping astronauts' teeth and gums healthy in space.

"There's no guarantee that the Earth methods will work in ," researcher Jeffrey Ebersole of the University of Nevada Las Vegas said in a statement.

Also headed to the orbiting lab: 20,000 tardigrades, better known as water bears, and 128 bobtail squid, as well as chile pepper plants and cotton seedlings.

Tardigrades can survive in drastic environments on Earth and even in the vacuum of space. Launched frozen, these microscopic extremophiles will be thawed and revived aboard the space station. By identifying the genes behind the animals' adaptability, scientists hope to better understand the stresses on the human body during long space stays.

The baby are part of a study investigating the relationship between beneficial bacteria and their animal hosts.

This is SpaceX's 22nd station supply run for NASA. The turned to private companies to transport cargo and astronauts following the shuttles' retirement a decade ago.

Explore further

SpaceX, NASA give 'go' for astronaut launch, 3rd for Dragon

© 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: SpaceX launches tiny critters, solar panels to space station (2021, June 3) retrieved 3 June 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-06-spacex-tiny-critters-solar-panels.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Speed of light in outer space

5 hours ago

Andromeda vs. Milky Way galaxies

May 31, 2021

What is theoretically the heaviest isotope that the R-process could produce?

May 30, 2021

Magnetism and Gravity Discussion/Questions

May 26, 2021

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

May 26, 2021

Seeing a half Moon - where is the Sun?

May 25, 2021

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments