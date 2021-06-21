June 21, 2021

Crowds gather at Stonehenge for Solstice despite advice

Crowds gather at Stonehenge for Solstice despite advice
People inside the stone circle during Summer Solstice at Stonehenge, where some people jumped over the fence to enter the stone-circle to watch the sun rise at dawn of the longest day of the year in the UK, in Amesbury, England, Monday June 21, 2021. The prehistoric monument of ancient stones have been officially closed for the celebrations due to the coronavirus lockdown, but groups of people ignored the lockdown to mark the Solstice, watched by low key security. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA via AP

Dozens of people have ignored advice not to travel to Stonehenge for the annual summer solstice celebrations, which were cancelled Monday due to coronavirus concerns.

English Heritage, which looks after the Neolithic monument, had planned a live feed of the sunrise at Stonehenge for the second year in a row. But the organization said that program had to be interrupted because of safety concerns after "a number of people have chosen to disregard our request to not travel to the stones this morning."

Thousands of people who tuned in to watch the sunrise at the stones online ended up watching pre-recorded footage before the live feed returned around 5 a.m.

Video from Britain's PA news agency and elsewhere showed dozens of people gathering inside the stone circle, with some scaling a low fence to climb inside the restricted area to reach the stones. Some were seen dancing and others held a banner that read "Standing for Stonehenge."

English Heritage said it was "disappointing" to see people "act in a way that put themselves, our staff and the police at risk" during a pandemic.

The typically draws tens of thousands of people to the stone circle in southern England to celebrate the longest day of the year.

Wiltshire Police said despite a "minor incursion into the " early Monday, the solstice weekend was peaceful. One woman in her 50s was arrested in the area on suspicion of drunk and disorderly behavior, the force said.

  • Crowds gather at Stonehenge for Solstice despite advice
    A woman kisses one of the standing stones during Summer Solstice at Stonehenge, where some people jumped over the fence to enter the stone-circle to watch the sun rise at dawn of the longest day of the year in the UK, in Amesbury, England, Monday June 21, 2021. The prehistoric monument of ancient stones have been officially closed for the celebrations due to the coronavirus lockdown, but groups of people ignored the lockdown to mark the Solstice, watched by low key security. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA via AP
  • Crowds gather at Stonehenge for Solstice despite advice
    People inside the stone circle during Summer Solstice at Stonehenge, where some people jumped over the fence to enter the stone-circle to watch the sun rise at dawn of the longest day of the year in the UK, in Amesbury, England, Monday June 21, 2021. The prehistoric monument of ancient stones have been officially closed for the celebrations due to the coronavirus lockdown, but groups of people ignored the lockdown to mark the Solstice, watched by low key security. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA via AP
  • Crowds gather at Stonehenge for Solstice despite advice
    Police keep watch as people stand inside the stone circle during Summer Solstice at Stonehenge, where some people jumped over the fence to enter the stone-circle to watch the sun rise at dawn of the longest day of the year in the UK, in Amesbury, England, Monday June 21, 2021. The prehistoric monument of ancient stones have been officially closed for the celebrations due to the coronavirus lockdown, but groups of people ignored the lockdown to mark the Solstice, watched by low key security. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA via AP
  • Crowds gather at Stonehenge for Solstice despite advice
    People inside the stone circle during Summer Solstice at Stonehenge, where some people jumped over the fence to enter the stone-circle to watch the sun rise at dawn of the longest day of the year in the UK, in Amesbury, England, Monday June 21, 2021. The prehistoric monument of ancient stones have been officially closed for the celebrations due to the coronavirus lockdown, but groups of people ignored the lockdown to mark the Solstice, watched by low key security. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA via AP
  • Crowds gather at Stonehenge for Solstice despite advice
    A man touches one of the standing stones during Summer Solstice at Stonehenge, where some people jumped over the fence to enter the stone-circle to watch the sun rise at dawn of the longest day of the year in the UK, in Amesbury, England, Monday June 21, 2021. The prehistoric monument of ancient stones have been officially closed for the celebrations due to the coronavirus lockdown, but groups of people ignored the lockdown to mark the Solstice, watched by low key security. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA via AP
  • Crowds gather at Stonehenge for Solstice despite advice
    Security keep watch as people stand inside the stone circle during Summer Solstice at Stonehenge, where some people jumped over the fence to enter the stone-circle to watch the sun rise at dawn of the longest day of the year in the UK, in Amesbury, England, Monday June 21, 2021. The prehistoric monument of ancient stones have been officially closed for the celebrations due to the coronavirus lockdown, but groups of people ignored the lockdown to mark the Solstice, watched by low key security. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA via AP
  • Crowds gather at Stonehenge for Solstice despite advice
    People view the stones during Summer Solstice at Stonehenge, where some people jumped over the fence to enter the stone-circle to watch the sun rise at dawn of the longest day of the year in the UK, in Amesbury, England, Monday June 21, 2021. The prehistoric monument of ancient stones have been officially closed for the celebrations due to the coronavirus lockdown, but groups of people ignored the lockdown to mark the Solstice, watched by low key security. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA via AP

Explore further

Thousands celebrate summer solstice at Stonehenge

© 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Crowds gather at Stonehenge for Solstice despite advice (2021, June 21) retrieved 21 June 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-06-crowds-stonehenge-solstice-advice.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Meteorite?

4 hours ago

P & S Waves to Strains-liquid solid interface

6 hours ago

Barrier to flood water

Jun 14, 2021

Underwater avalanche in Congo Canyon lasted two days

Jun 14, 2021

Iceland earthquakes, 18000 in a week! Fagradalsfjall Volcano

Jun 03, 2021

Mount Nyiragongo eruption in DR Congo!

Jun 02, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments