May 7, 2021

China's emissions now exceed all the developed world's combined

by Bloomberg News, Bloomberg News

emissions
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

China now accounts for more greenhouse gas emissions than all of the world's developed nations combined, according to new research from Rhodium Group.

China's emissions of six heat-trapping gases, including , methane and , rose to 14.09 billion tons of CO2 equivalent in 2019, edging out the total of Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development members by about 30 million tons, according to the New York-based climate research group.

The massive scale of China's emissions highlights the importance of President Xi Jinping's drive to peak carbon emissions before 2030 and reach net-zero by 2060. China accounted for 27% of global emissions. The U.S., the second biggest emitter, contributed 11% while India for the first time surpassed the European Union with about 6.6% of the global total.

Still, China also has the world's largest population, so its per capita emissions remain far less than those of the U.S. And on a historical basis, OECD members are still the world's biggest warming culprits, having pumped four times more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere than China since 1750.

"China's history as a major emitter is relatively short compared to developed countries, many of which had more than a century head start," the researchers said. "Current global warming is the result of emissions from both the recent and more distant past.

Explore further

China to launch carbon emissions trading scheme next month

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC

Citation: China's emissions now exceed all the developed world's combined (2021, May 7) retrieved 7 May 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-05-china-emissions-world-combined.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
20 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Frequently Made Errors in Climate Science - The Greenhouse Effect - Comments

9 hours ago

Iceland earthquakes, 18000 in a week! Significance?

19 hours ago

Simple explanation of greenhouse effect - right or wrong?

May 06, 2021

Oxygen Extracted from Martian Atmosphere - a first!

May 05, 2021

How Slip Faults Lead to Massive Tsunamis

May 04, 2021

Can an Antarctic ice sheet collapse cause a worldwide tsunami?

Apr 27, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments