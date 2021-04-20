April 20, 2021

Russia says to launch own space station in 2025

Launched in 1998, the ISS is one of the most ambitious international collaborations in human history 
Launched in 1998, the ISS is one of the most ambitious international collaborations in human history 

Russia's space agency said Tuesday it hoped to launch its own orbital station in 2025 as Moscow considers withdrawing from the International Space Station programme to go it alone.

Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said work had begun on the fist module of a new station, after officials warned that Russia was considering pulling out of the ISS, one of the few successful examples of cooperation with the West.

The announcement came with tensions soaring over espionage claims, a Russian troop build-up along Ukraine's borders and the deteriorating health of President Vladimir Putin's imprisoned critic Alexei Navalny.

"The first core module of the new Russian orbital station is in the works," Rogozin said in a statement on messaging app Telegram.

He said Russia's Energia space corporation was aiming to have the module "ready for launch" in 2025 and released a video of Energia staff at work.

Launched in 1998 and involving Russia, the United States, Canada, Japan, and the European Space Agency, the ISS is one of the most ambitious international collaborations in human history.

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said in recent days that Moscow was considering whether to leave the ISS programme from 2025 because of the station's age.

Roscosmos said on Monday that a decision on quitting the ISS had not yet been made.

"When we make a decision we will start negotiations with our partners on forms and conditions of cooperation beyond 2024," the told AFP in a statement.

Russia lost its monopoly for manned flights to the ISS last year after the first successful mission of US company Space X.

Despite its much-lauded history—Russia this month marked the 60th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin becoming the first person in orbit—the country's space programme has struggled in recent years.

Rogozin has announced a series of ambitious plans in recent years but his agency has struggled under funding cuts, with analysts saying Putin is more interested in military technology than exploration.

Explore further

Planetary pact: China and Russia to launch lunar space station

© 2021 AFP

Citation: Russia says to launch own space station in 2025 (2021, April 20) retrieved 20 April 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-04-russia-space-station.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
29 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Hats off to NASA again

4 hours ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Apr 17, 2021

Wonderful BH animation on APOD

Apr 17, 2021

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Apr 16, 2021

Plotting Solar spectrum

Apr 15, 2021

New Meteorite

Apr 14, 2021

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments