April 7, 2021

Iceland volcano unleashes third lava stream

The volcano is about 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the capital Reykjavik
The volcano is about 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the capital Reykjavik

Lava is flowing from a third fissure that opened overnight in Iceland's nearly three-week-old volcanic eruption near the capital Reykjavik, officials said Wednesday.

The spectacular began on March 19 when a first fissure disgorged a steady stream of lava, flowing into the Geldingadalir valley of Mount Fagradalsfjall on Iceland's southwestern tip.

The new split comes two days after two fissures opened around 700 metres (yards) from the initial eruption, creating a long molten rivulet flowing into a neighbouring valley.

The third lava stream, about a metre deep and 150 metres (490 feet) long, is a new draw for tens of thousands of gawkers taking advantage of the site's relatively easy access, just 40 kilometres (25 miles) from Reykjavik.

It is about half a kilometre from the craters of the initial eruption.

State broadcaster RUV showed a flash of light appearing at the site around midnight (0000 GMT), about halfway between the two sites of the earlier eruptions, gushing lava in small spurts and belching smoke.

The new river of bright orange magma flowed down the slope to join an expanding field of at the base, now covering more than 33 hectares (81 acres), according to the last press briefing by the Icelandic Meteorological Office late Tuesday.

Tens of thousands of people have ventured to the site
Tens of thousands of people have ventured to the site

The had been closed to the public Monday because of the new activity, then reopened early Wednesday.

Icelandic experts, who initially thought the eruption would be a short-lived affair, now think it could last several weeks or more.

Explore further

Hikers scramble as new fissure opens up at Icelandic volcano

© 2021 AFP

Citation: Iceland volcano unleashes third lava stream (2021, April 7) retrieved 7 April 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-04-iceland-volcano-unleashes-lava-stream.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
14 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Iceland earthquakes, 18000 in a week! Significance?

Apr 06, 2021

Mars' Missing Water

Apr 05, 2021

Why is the CO2 level lower in my house than outside?

Apr 03, 2021

Super-cold thunderstorm (-111°C)!

Mar 31, 2021

Mw 7.0 NE Honshu, Japan NOW

Mar 20, 2021

A question about the parameters/constants entering climate models

Mar 19, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments