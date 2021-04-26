April 26, 2021

False alarm: No space junk threat after all to SpaceX crew

by Marcia Dunn

False alarm: No space junk threat after all to SpaceX crew
In this Saturday, April 24, 2021 photo made available by NASA, the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule approaches the International Space Station for docking. SpaceX's four astronauts had barely settled into orbit on Friday, April 23, when they were ordered back into their spacesuits because of a potential collision with orbiting junk. It turns out there was no threat, the U.S. Space Command acknowledged Monday, April 26. The error is under review. (NASA via AP)

SpaceX's four astronauts had barely settled into orbit last Friday when they were ordered back into their spacesuits because of a potential collision with orbiting junk.

It turns out there was no object and no , the U.S. Space Command acknowledged Monday. The false alarm is under review.

Lt. Col. Erin Dick, a spokeswoman for Space Command, said it was believed at the time that an object was going to come close to the newly launched SpaceX capsule carrying a crew to the International Space Station.

"However, we quickly realized this was a reporting error," she wrote in an email, "and that there was never a collision threat because there was no at risk of colliding with the capsule."

She declined to comment further, saying additional information should be available later this week once they understand what happened.

Astronauts typically get a fair amount of advance notice of potential close calls, with enough time to even dodge out of the way, if necessary. Friday's situation, however, popped up quickly—just several hours after liftoff.

The Space Command's 18th Space Control Squadron immediately alerted NASA. Then SpaceX and NASA notified the astronauts, urging them to put on their suits and lower their helmet visors. The drama played out live on NASA TV.

The U.S., French and Japanese had practiced this many times before flight, according to NASA spokesman Kelly Humphries.

"Of course, we're always happy to hear that there never was a threat, but we're also glad the procedures were in place and the crew would have been ready if the threat had been real," he said.

The Dragon capsule and its crew safely reached the station on Saturday, with no further surprises. The new arrivals will spend six months there.

Based at California's Vandenberg Air Force Base, the 18th Space Control Squadron is tracking more than 32,000 objects in orbit, mostly defunct satellites and rocket parts. Some is as small as 4 inches (10 diameters). Even something that little can do big damage to a spacecraft at high speed. The is particularly vulnerable because of its sprawling size.

Explore further

Old SpaceX capsule delivers new crew to space station

© 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: False alarm: No space junk threat after all to SpaceX crew (2021, April 26) retrieved 26 April 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-04-false-alarm-space-junk-threat.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
18 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Mass and Surface Gravity of a Dyson Sphere

5 hours ago

New Meteorite

11 hours ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Apr 25, 2021

Quantum Astronomy! - well sort-of

Apr 23, 2021

Do Black Holes Really Exist? - Comments

Apr 23, 2021

Wonderful BH animation on APOD

Apr 17, 2021

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments