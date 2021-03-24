March 24, 2021

NASA will attempt first off-world flight in early April

An illustration of NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter flying on Mars
An illustration of NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter flying on Mars

NASA is targeting early April for the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter to make the first attempt at powered, controlled flight on another planet, the space agency said Tuesday.

Right now, the ultra- remains fixed to the belly of the Perseverance rover, which touched down on the Red Planet on February 18.

On Sunday, Perseverance dropped the debris shield that had protected Ingenuity during landing, and is currently making its way to the "airfield" where Ingenuity will attempt its flights.

Once there, it will have 30 Martian sols—equal to 31 Earth days—to carry out its mission.

"The best guess we have right now is April 8," for the first , said Bob Balaram, Mars Helicopter chief engineer at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, though he added it could be sooner or later by a few days.

Balaram revealed for the first time that Ingenuity is carrying a small piece of cloth that covered one of the wings of the Wright brothers' first aircraft that achieved the first powered flight on Earth at Kitty Hawk in 1903, to pay tribute to the milestone.

Ingenuity will be attempting to fly in an atmosphere that is one percent the density of Earth's, which makes achieving lift harder—but will be assisted by a gravity that is one-third our planet's.

The first flight will involve climbing at a rate of about three feet (one meter) per second to a height of 10 feet (three meters), hovering there for 30 seconds, then descending back to the surface.

Ingenuity will be taking high resolution photography as it flies.

Before any of this happens, however, Ingenuity needs to be placed at its launching site, and set upright, a process that will take a few more days.

Once Perseverance drops off the helicopter, it needs to drive away about five meters within 25 hours so it doesn't cast a shadow on Ingenuity.

That's the amount of time Ingenuity's batteries will be able to run a heater without needing to recharge via its .

This part is critical to surviving the night time temperatures which can plunge as low as minus 130 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 90 degrees Celsius).

If left unheated, the helicopter's unshielded electrical components will freeze and crack, killing the mission before it even begins.

If things however go to plan, Perseverance will take up a position at a distance to record Ingenuity's exploits with its own cameras.

Up to five flights of gradual difficulty are planned over the course of the month.

The four-pound (1.8-kilogram) rotorcraft cost NASA around $85 million to develop, and is considered a proof of concept that could revolutionize .

Future aircraft could cover ground much more quickly than rovers, and explore more .

The next one planned is Dragonfly, a rotorcraft-lander that will launch in 2026 and arrive at Saturn's icy moon Titan in 2034.

Explore further

NASA wants to fly a helicopter on Mars for the first time

© 2021 AFP

Citation: NASA will attempt first off-world flight in early April (2021, March 24) retrieved 24 March 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-03-nasa-off-world-flight-early-april.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Coude Spectrograph vs Cassegrain?

6 hours ago

Is there an upper limit on the amount of light that a Dyson Sphere can attenuate?

11 hours ago

How does a brown dwarf die?

13 hours ago

How can one see the noise in the Fourier Domain (Nyquist Frequency)?

19 hours ago

Need your advice how to start learning astronomy

Mar 22, 2021

Does the external field effect prove MOND over dark matter?

Mar 22, 2021

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments