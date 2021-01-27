January 27, 2021

Spacewalking astronauts improve station's European lab

by Marcia Dunn

In this image taken from NASA video, NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins works outside the International Space Station's European lab on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Hopkins and Victor Glover went spacewalking Wednesday to install a high-speed data link outside the International Space Station's European lab and connect cables for an experiment platform awaiting activation for almost a year. (NASA via AP)

Spacewalking astronauts installed a high-speed data link outside the International Space Station's European lab on Wednesday and tackled other improvements.

NASA's Mike Hopkins and Victor Glover floated out early and headed straight to Columbus, one of the three high-tech labs at the orbiting outpost.

"That's a beautiful view," Hopkins observed as the station soared 260 miles (420 kilometers) above Kazakhstan.

The astronauts hauled with them a fancy new antenna for Columbus that will provide faster communication with European researchers via satellites and . Although they had trouble driving in some of the bolts to attach the boxy antenna, the size of a small refrigerator, it appeared to be secure and Mission Control declared success.

Danish astronaut Andreas Morgensen guided the spacewalkers from Mission Control in Houston, where controllers wore masks and were seated apart because of the pandemic.

The spacewalkers also needed to hook up power and data cables for an experiment platform for outside the European lab that's been awaiting activation for almost a year.

SpaceX delivered the platform named Bartolomeo to the last spring. The shelf was installed with the station's , but had to wait until Wednesday's spacewalk to get hooked up and activated.

    In this image taken from NASA video, NASA astronaut Victor Glover makes his way to the International Space Station's European lab on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Glover and Mike Hopkins went spacewalking Wednesday to install a high-speed data link outside the International Space Station's European lab and connect cables for an experiment platform awaiting activation for almost a year. (NASA via AP)
    In this image taken from NASA video, NASA astronauts Victor Glover and Mike Hopkins make routine maintenance on the International Space Station's European lab on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Glover and Hopkins went spacewalking Wednesday to install a high-speed data link outside the International Space Station's European lab and connect cables for an experiment platform awaiting activation for almost a year. (NASA via AP)

Airbus, which built and runs Bartolomeo, is selling space on the platform for private research projects. It's Europe's first commercial venture outside the station.

Hopkins and Glover will perform a second spacewalk on Monday to complete battery upgrades to the station's solar power grid. The latest spacewalk was the third for Hopkins and first for Glover.

They are part of SpaceX's second astronaut flight that launched in November. Their docked Dragon capsule was visible on NASA TV during the spacewalk.

