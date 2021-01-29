January 29, 2021

Apps help integration and health of migrants

by Anglia Ruskin University

app
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

A new study has found that mobile apps can play a vital role in helping immigrants integrate into new cultures, as well as provide physical and mental health benefits.

Researchers at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) surveyed new migrants and refugees undertaking free beginners' language classes in Greece, often the first destination for people arriving into Europe from Africa and Asia, over a 10-month period.

The findings, published in the journal Computers in Human Behavior, show that those using aided by artificial intelligence (AI), such as language assistants, customized information sites, or health symptom trackers, experienced 5.3% better health status, and increased by 2.7%.

Other, non-AI applications, such as those to signpost public services, improved general health status by a much smaller amount, under 1%.

Professor Nick Drydakis, Director of the Centre for Pluralist Economics at ARU, said: "AI apps work by providing services like customized , peer-reviewed e-learning, professional coaching on pronunciation, real-time translations, and virtual communication for finding possible explanations for health conditions. Our study found these to be of significant benefit for migrants in relation to integration, health and mental health.

"The World Health Organization recommends the use of health apps in improving services, particularly for vulnerable populations. Mobile applications and AI, if used correctly, can clearly benefit the lives of people arriving in an unfamiliar new country—however around a third of people we surveyed did not possess a smartphone, potentially providing a barrier to these benefits.

"Our study is the first that we know of that examines the use of mobile applications to support migrants' needs in relation to societal integration and quantify associations between , health, mental health and integration for migrants, and assess the role of AI in enhancing these outcomes."

Explore further

Depression, social anxiety, and use of mobile dating apps
More information: Nick Drydakis, Mobile applications aiming to facilitate immigrants' societal integration and overall level of integration, health and mental health. Does artificial intelligence enhance outcomes?, Computers in Human Behavior (2020). DOI: 10.1016/j.chb.2020.106661
Journal information: Computers in Human Behavior

Provided by Anglia Ruskin University
Citation: Apps help integration and health of migrants (2021, January 29) retrieved 29 January 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-01-apps-health-migrants.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments