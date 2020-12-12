December 12, 2020

Flamethrower drone incinerates wasp nests in China

by Sam McNeil

Flamethrower drone incinerates wasp nests in China
In this Dec. 10, 2020, photo released by Blue Sky Rescue of Zhong County, a drone equipped with a flamethrower burns a wasp nest at a village in Zhong county near Chongqing municipality in southwestern China. A drone has been converted into the flying flamethrower in central China in a fiery campaign to eradicate more than 100 wasp nests. (Blue Sky Rescue of Zhong County via AP)

A drone has been converted into a flying flamethrower in central China in a fiery campaign to eradicate more than 100 wasp nests.

Blue Sky Rescue, a volunteer group that conducts search and and other emergency work, have teamed up with villagers in Zhong county near the city of Chongqing.

They raised 80,000 yuan ($12,200) to buy a and equip it with a gasoline tank and an arm-length nozzle.

Videos released by Blue Sky show a recent mission by the six-arm drone. It hovers above a hive as large as a suitcase before swooping down. The flips the ignition switch, and the drone spits bursts of fire onto the hive.

"The burning ashes of the wasp's nest gradually peeled off and fell, and the surrounding residents applauded and praised the ," said an article on a local news app run by state-owned Chongqing TV.

The article quotes a resident thanking Blue Sky for helping the village: "Now we don't have to worry about being stung by a wasp."

Blue Sky said it has destroyed 11 hives so far. There are more than 100 to go.

  • Flamethrower drone incinerates wasp nests in China
    In this Dec. 10, 2020, photo released by Blue Sky Rescue of Zhong County, a drone equipped with a flamethrower burns a wasp nest at a village in Zhong county near Chongqing municipality in southwestern China. A drone has been converted into the flying flamethrower in central China in a fiery campaign to eradicate more than 100 wasp nests. (Blue Sky Rescue of Zhong County via AP)
  • Flamethrower drone incinerates wasp nests in China
    In this Dec. 10, 2020, photo released by Blue Sky Rescue of Zhong County, workers prepare a drone equipped with a flamethrower at a village in Zhong county near Chongqing municipality in southwestern China. The drone has been converted into a flying flamethrower in central China in a fiery campaign to eradicate more than 100 wasp nests. (Blue Sky Rescue of Zhong County via AP)

Explore further

Dutch students open world's first pop-up drone cafe

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Flamethrower drone incinerates wasp nests in China (2020, December 12) retrieved 12 December 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-12-flamethrower-drone-incinerates-wasp-china.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What counts as a selection bias in this situation?

52 minutes ago

A promising therapeutic solution to COVID-19 - using ACE2 decoy

2 hours ago

How do human brains detect false irregularities in faces?

2 hours ago

Precisely how does Pfizer's Covid-19 mRNA vaccine work?

Dec 11, 2020

Can you be injected with two different vaccines?

Dec 10, 2020

How does the body speed up metabolism?

Dec 10, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments