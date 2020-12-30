December 30, 2020

Diddy providing some COVID-19 relief for Miami neighborhood

Residents in the Overtown neighborhood of Miami wait in line to receive gift cards and gift bags with essentials, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. Various organizations came together to distribute items to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs also passed out fifty dollar bills to residents. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs provided some coronavirus relief in a Miami neighborhood on Tuesday, handing out $50 bills amid a crowd of hundreds.

He was joined by his at the event set up to help Overtown neighborhood residents facing during the pandemic.

In addition to the , $50 Publix supermarket gift cards and bags containing hygiene products also were handed out.

Diddy's charitable foundation is also working with music festival and nightlife organizer Michael Gardner and the local group Teens Exercising Extraordinary Success to provide rental assistance for 175 families.

Diddy wore a clear face shield and black gloves as he worked his way through the crowd, greeting fans and families.

