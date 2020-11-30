November 30, 2020

Disappearance of Utah monolith won't prompt major probe

by Lindsay Whitehurst

Police won't be opening a major investigation into the disappearance of a mysterious silver-colored monolith that generated international attention and a mess when curious visitors made their way to the site of the discovery in the Utah desert.

The sheriff in San Juan County says the office doesn't have the resources to devote much time and energy to the taking of the object, which was illegal to begin with because it was placed without permission amid red rocks on a remote section of public land. Its creator also remains a mystery.

Hundreds of people came to see it after the gleaming, almost otherworldly object garnered widespread attention as a literal bright spot in a sea of grim news during the pandemic. Authorities are accepting tips from anyone who saw anything suspicious related to the discovery.

Visitors parked vehicles on plants and left behind waste, according to the Bureau of Land Management. The site doesn't have a , bathrooms or cellphone coverage, and some had to be towed from the after getting stuck.

The attention came after the monolith was spotted Nov. 18 by state helicopter crews helping wildlife biologists count bighorn sheep. It was about 11 feet (3.4 meters) tall with sides that appeared to be made of .

Utah officials did not say specifically where the monolith was located, but people soon found it through dating back to 2016 and determined its GPS coordinates.

The site is now empty except for a piece of rectangular metal covering a hole where the monolith had stood. The land agency reminded any would-be visitors that driving off designated roads in the area is illegal.

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Disappearance of Utah monolith won't prompt major probe (2020, November 30) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2020-11-utah-monolith-wont-prompt-major.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Lure of Australia's Uluru hard to resist
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

3 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

10 hours ago

Biographies, history, personal accounts

16 hours ago

When streets were lit by gas lights

17 hours ago

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Sep 8, 2024

When Jeff Beck Toured With The Beach Boys

Sep 7, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)