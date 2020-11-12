November 12, 2020

Rare Russian pink diamond sells for $27 million

&quot;The Spirit of the Rose&quot;, a rare 14.83-carat purple pink diamond, has been sold for $27 million
"The Spirit of the Rose", a rare 14.83-carat purple pink diamond, has been sold for $27 million

A rare pink diamond derived from the biggest raw stone of the colour ever found in Russia was sold for $26.6 million on Wednesday at Sotheby's in Geneva.

Dubbed "The Spirit of the Rose", the 14.83-carat stone's final sale price including commission set a for a purple-pink diamond.

It took just a few minutes for the bids to reach 21 million Swiss francs after the marble-sized stone came up in an , with the final buyer remaining anonymous.

Sotheby's auctioneer Benoit Repellin called the diamond a "wonder of nature" and added that prices for the pink gems are going up as they become increasingly rare.

The "Spirit of the Rose" was faceted from a 27.85-carat stone found in 2017 by diamond mining firm Alrosa in Russia's Sakha republic in northeast Siberia.

It took around a year of painstaking work to cut the finished diamond to shape while preserving its pink colour.

Pink diamonds are the rarest of the precious gems and the most in demand on the .

The world record for a pink diamond dates back to 2017, when a stone known as the CTF Star Pink was sold in Hong Kong for $71.2 million.

Five of the 10 most expensive ever sold have been pink, Sotheby's said, with all sold within the past decade.

Just this month, the biggest pink diamond mine in the world stopped production, as Australia's Argyle deposit that accounted for more than 90 percent of global supply was exhausted.

Explore further

Not forever: world's biggest pink diamond mine closes

© 2020 AFP

Citation: Rare Russian pink diamond sells for $27 million (2020, November 12) retrieved 12 November 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-11-rare-russian-pink-diamond-million.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments