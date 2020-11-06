November 6, 2020

Researchers find material ultra-sensitive to light for use in optical computers

by ITMO University

reflective material
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

ITMO researchers have discovered a material that is ultra-sensitive to light. Moreover, they were able to identify a parameter that will help find other structures with high refractive coefficients. This discovery will bring us a step closer to developing compact and efficient elements for optical computers—lasers, chips, and sensors. The research is published in Nanophotonics.

Each year, there is a growing demand for more powerful and advanced computers. The problem with conventional ones, though, lies in the electrons that play a major role in them. In any structure with an running through it, there is a risk of overheating, which creates fundamental limitations on the minimum size of computational elements. A solution to this problem lies in that will process information transmitted by the movement of photons that don't heat up, as opposed to electrons.

"We will soon reach the limit when any further modernization of electron-based machines will not allow for the necessary increase in efficiency. To start using optical computers, we have to create chips and lasers of comparable size. We need materials with high refractive coefficients to develop optical elements at a nanoscale. The refractive coefficient tells us how well a structure reacts to light. If its interaction with light is poor, then the device will work accordingly," expounds Anton Shubnic, a student at ITMO's Faculty of Physics and Engineering.

There are not many materials highly sensitive to light. One of them is silicon (Si), with a refractive coefficient of 4. There are no known materials with a higher refractive coefficient in the visible range. Moreover, the researchers admit, it is not completely clear, where one could look for them. After extensive mathematical calculations, ITMO University physicists were able to identify a parameter that could point at how quickly the light would pass through a semiconductor before physical experiments or complex calculational modeling. This parameter depends on the electronic properties of a material: its band gap and the effective of an electron.

"We focused our attention on semiconductors. These materials have band gaps, known for most of them and frequently used. In optics, the band gap determines the maximum wavelength at which a material stays transparent. The second parameter is the electron's effective mass. When interacting with other particles in a material, electrons would act as particles with a different mass to the one they originally have," explains Ivan Iorsh, head of ITMO University's International Laboratory of Photoprocesses in Mesoscopic Systems.

The band gap is an energy range which electrons can't have in a certain material. If a photon's energy is less than the band gap, then the light can spread in the material, and if the energy is more—then the will be absorbed. In optics, the determines the maximum wavelength at which a material stays transparent. This parameter is known for many materials and is actively used. The second parameter is the electron's effective mass. When interacting with other particles in a material, electrons would act as though they have a different mass to the one they originally have. And this new mass is known as effective mass.

The theoretical model demonstrated that the higher the ratio is between these two parameters, the higher the refractive coefficient should be. First, the researchers tested their hypothesis on known materials such as silicon and then turned to the ones less studied. As a result, they discovered rhenium diselenide (ReSe2), a highly promising material for optic elements. It turned out that ReSe2 has a refractive coefficient of 6.5 to 7 in the visible range, which is significantly higher than that of silicon.

Now, the researchers are planning to launch a global search through open databases of materials' electronic properties to find other high-refractive-coefficient substances, previously disregarded by optics specialists.

More information: Anton A. Shubnic et al. High refractive index and extreme biaxial optical anisotropy of rhenium diselenide for applications in all-dielectric nanophotonics, Nanophotonics (2020). DOI: 10.1515/nanoph-2020-0416

Provided by ITMO University

Citation: Researchers find material ultra-sensitive to light for use in optical computers (2020, November 6) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2020-11-material-ultra-sensitive-optical.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Sulfur-containing polymer generates high refractive index and transparency
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Equipment for simple spectrometer

Sep 8, 2024

PV cell charge separation by an external electric field

Sep 8, 2024

Creep mechanism (thermal and irradiation induced/enhanced) and embrittlement in fcc and bcc

Aug 30, 2024

Effect of fast-neutron irradiation on the tensile properties of steels

Aug 28, 2024

Can a cloud of electrons be stabilized by interactions between them?

Aug 22, 2024

Calculation of absorption edges of Niobium

Jul 23, 2024

More from Atomic and Condensed Matter

Load comments (0)