November 25, 2020

The importance of well planned stores and physical meeting places

by Karlstad University

old shop
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Black Friday and Christmas are approaching—it's the time of year when many people gather in stores and other physical meeting places. To be able to handle this, it's important to understand why people are attracted to these places and to plan and prepare for this, says researcher Pernille K Andersson at CTF, Service Research Center at Karlstad University. A pandemic doesn't change people's needs or behaviors.

Since the start of the pandemic, people have been urged to use . Many people have lived completely isolated from their surroundings when working at home, shopping online and avoiding going to the gym. An increasing number of people are feeling lonely and isolated.

Important for people's well-being

"Physical places such as stores, restaurants and gyms are places where people can shop, eat and exercise. But they're also places where people can meet and socialize—make new contacts, find new friends or love—and are of great importance to people's well-being," says Pernille K Andersson, researcher and senior lecturer in psychology at CTF.

"In general, people are social and look for different ways to socialize with other people. This may be an explanation to why it's so difficult to reduce the spread of infection, People are drawn to physical places, despite restrictions, as the need for human contact is stronger than the fear of being infected or infecting others."

Plan for safe physical meeting places

She means that it's important for retailers, service providers and other actors connected to physical meeting places to have an understanding of this, and to plan and prepare for this.

"The need for human contact will not decrease due to a pandemic, on the contrary. Therefore, it's important to be able to handle physical distancing and increased demands on hygiene and safety so that visitors don't risk being infected or infecting others when visiting stores and other physical meeting places," says Andersson.

Focus on other values

She urges retailers and other actors to consider offering other values to their customers this year, instead of, for example, focusing on attracting customers to stores with reduced prices.

"Give the customers an opportunity to feel that they participating in a , even if they aren't in the physical . Retailers could, for example, let customers see, interact and shop together in a virtual . In these times, are important, it's just a matter of being creative and understanding the customer's needs and trying to adapt services based on them," says Andersson.

Explore further

Walmart to spread out deals to avoid Black Friday crowds
Provided by Karlstad University
Citation: The importance of well planned stores and physical meeting places (2020, November 25) retrieved 25 November 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-11-importance-physical.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments