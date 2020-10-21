October 21, 2020

UK's 'Boaty McBoatface' polar vessel begins sea trials

Britain's most advanced polar research ship in decades was set to begin technical sea trials on Wednesday before making its maiden voyage to Antarctica next year.

The £200 million ($263 million, 222 million euro) 15,000 tonne vessel, which found global fame in 2016 when the public voted for it to be called "Boaty McBoatface", is expected to transform UK research in the .

"This magnificent ship will take UK scientists deep into the heart of the ice-covered polar seas," said Professor Dame Jane Francis, director of the British Antarctic Survey (BAS), which will operate the boat.

More than 120,000 people voted for "Boaty McBoatface" in an online poll, but officials decided the ship would be named "Sir David Attenborough" in honour of the veteran naturalist and broadcaster.

As a nod to the , officials agreed to call its "Boaty McBoatface".

The ship will spend two weeks undergoing technical trials off the north Wales coast before travelling to the Arctic for ice trials early next year.

In November 2021, it will make its maiden voyage to Antarctica.

Explore further

Fanciful 'Boaty McBoatface' passed over for vessel name

© 2020 AFP

Citation: UK's 'Boaty McBoatface' polar vessel begins sea trials (2020, October 21) retrieved 21 October 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-10-uk-boaty-mcboatface-polar-vessel.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Mw 7.5 South of Alaskan Peninsula

15 hours ago

Life on Earth -- Which appeared first?

Oct 20, 2020

CO2 and trapping IR energy

Oct 19, 2020

Is the concentration of greenhouse gases proportional to the temperate

Oct 18, 2020

After a Big Fire

Oct 15, 2020

Does the world really need 'more power'?

Oct 13, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments