October 4, 2020

Record-breaking California wildfires surpass 4 million acres

Deadly wildfires in California have burned more than 4 million acres (6,250 square miles) this year—more than double the previous record for the most land burned in a single year in the state.

California fire officials said the state hit the astonishing milestone Sunday with about two months remaining in the fire season. The previous record was set two years ago when wildfires destroyed 1.67 million acres (2,609 square miles).

Flames have scorched an area larger than Connecticut. About 17,000 firefighters are still battling nearly two dozen major blazes throughout the state.

Virtually all the damage has occurred since mid-August, when five of the six largest fires in state history erupted. Lightning strikes caused some of the most devastating blazes. The wildfires have incinerated hundreds of homes and killed 31 people but large parts of them are burning in largely unpopulated land.

Many of the most destructive fires sparked in Northern California, where hills and mountains dotted with many have provided plenty of fuel for fires igniting amid high temperatures and fanning the flames. Thick, gray smoke from the blazes has fouled the air in many hill communities and in the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond.

Numerous studies have linked bigger wildfires in America to from the burning of coal, oil and gas. Scientists say climate change has made California much drier, meaning trees and other plants are more flammable.

Fire officials said the Glass Fire burning in wine country for the past week was their top priority.

Three fires, driven by strong winds and high temperatures, merged into one tearing into vineyards and forested mountain areas, including part of the city of Santa Rosa. Thousands of people were under evacuation orders, including the entire population of Calistoga, a town of 5,000.

Explore further

Better weather won't keep California from grim fire landmark

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Record-breaking California wildfires surpass 4 million acres (2020, October 4) retrieved 4 October 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-10-record-breaking-california-wildfires-surpass-million.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Earthquake swarm near Salton Sea, S. California

Oct 02, 2020

How will climate change affect the US?

Sep 22, 2020

Southern California 4.6 quake at 06:39UTC about 20 miles from here

Sep 19, 2020

M6.9 Central Mid Atlantic Ridge -- NOW

Sep 18, 2020

Life on Earth -- Which appeared first?

Sep 18, 2020

Carnian Pluvial Episode newly identified mass extinction event

Sep 17, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments