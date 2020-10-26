October 26, 2020

Coronavirus volunteers: Greater satisfaction thanks to online platforms

by University of Basel

Coronavirus volunteers: Greater satisfaction thanks to online platforms
Credit: University of Basel

Shortly after the lockdown began, a huge number of volunteers signed up to help people in coronavirus risk groups—primarily via online platforms. A study by the University of Basel has found that websites such as these can have a positive impact with regard to the mobilization, willingness and satisfaction of volunteers, including in the longer term.

Right at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of became abundantly clear: thousands and thousands of people signed up spontaneously—and generally outside of formal structures—to buy groceries for others or to help in another way, such as by supporting the public health system. Unlike in previous crises, everyone involved faced the same risk of becoming infected. Their efforts were therefore generally organized through various that matched up volunteers with people in need.

Offers of help significantly exceeded demand

On all of the platforms, the offers of help far exceeded demand. Now, researchers from the Center for Philanthropy Studies CEPS at the University of Basel have worked with colleagues from the University of Freiburg and the ZHAW in Winterthur to study the importance of online platforms when it comes to the motivation and willingness of volunteers. They have reported their findings in the journal Nonprofit and Voluntary Sector Quarterly.

The researchers' survey of a sample of 565 volunteers from a major reveals that online placement can help channel the oversupply of volunteers and thus reduce unrealistic expectations. By providing information on safety and health matters during participation in , the coronavirus platforms also had a on volunteer satisfaction.

Moreover, the satisfaction of active volunteers was higher the more afraid they were of catching the virus. According to the researchers, one possible explanation for this is that volunteer work boosted the volunteers' self-confidence -even more so when they believed themselves to be at greater risk.

Willingness to commit in the long term

"Greater satisfaction gained from spontaneous volunteering means people are more willing to commit to long-term volunteering opportunities at a later stage," says Professor Georg von Schnurbein, associate professor of foundation management at the University of Basel and co-author of the study. "Volunteer work is immensely important for our society—not only in times of crisis."

He highlights the importance of long-term commitment in many areas of society, such as in health and , as well as in cultural activities and youth work. According to the most recent survey, 665 million hours of work were completed in Switzerland in 2013, while paid work in the entire health and social services sector amounted to 853 million hours.

More information: Stefan Trautwein et al, Satisfaction With Informal Volunteering During the COVID-19 Crisis: An Empirical Study Considering a Swiss Online Volunteering Platform, Nonprofit and Voluntary Sector Quarterly (2020). DOI: 10.1177/0899764020964595

Provided by University of Basel

Citation: Coronavirus volunteers: Greater satisfaction thanks to online platforms (2020, October 26) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2020-10-coronavirus-volunteers-greater-satisfaction-online.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

How can I volunteer for a COVID-19 vaccine study?
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

4 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

10 hours ago

Biographies, history, personal accounts

17 hours ago

When streets were lit by gas lights

17 hours ago

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Sep 8, 2024

When Jeff Beck Toured With The Beach Boys

Sep 7, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)