August 3, 2020

Virgin Orbit determines cause of rocket launch failure

Virgin Orbit said Monday it has determined what caused the failure of its debut rocket launch and is working toward a second flight that will carry small satellites for NASA.

The Long Beach, California, company founded by Richard Branson, experienced a premature shutdown of its main rocket engine on Memorial Day moments after the launch vehicle was released from beneath the wing of a modified Boeing 747 off the Southern California coast.

The investigation determined there was a breach in a high-pressure line carrying cryogenic liquid oxygen to the first-stage combustion chamber. The engine soon stopped providing thrust and the demonstration launch ended, the company said.

"Now, we're putting the finishing touches on that investigation; and while we aren't quite done, the major findings and the corrective actions are clear—and we're well under way with fabricating new parts and putting those actions into play," the company said.

Virgin Orbit had planned to use its next rocket for a second demonstration flight but NASA determined the company should proceed with launch of 11 small satellites for the space agency's CubeSat Launch Initiative.

A date for the launch has not been set.

Explore further

1st test launch by Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit postponed

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Virgin Orbit determines cause of rocket launch failure (2020, August 3) retrieved 3 August 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-08-virgin-orbit-rocket-failure.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Using DSLR movies for Astro Image stacking application

7 hours ago

The curse of Elon Musk

Aug 01, 2020

Adding more meteorites to my collection

Aug 01, 2020

Can you See Neighboring Asteroids from an asteroid?

Aug 01, 2020

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Jul 31, 2020

Oddly specific question for help regarding a satellite in a shadow

Jul 30, 2020

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments