August 6, 2020

Italians evacuated over risk of falling Mont Blanc ice

Another section of ice from the Planpincieux glacier threatened to collapse last year
Another section of ice from the Planpincieux glacier threatened to collapse last year

Several dozen people have been evacuated in northeastern Italy as a huge chunk of a glacier in the Mont Blanc massif threatens to break off due to high temperatures.

The block of ice estimated at about 500,000 cubic metres from the Planpincieux glacier risked falling and threatening homes in Courmayeur, a resort community in Italy's Aosta Valley region, near the French border.

Mayor Stefano Miserocchi on Wednesday ordered the of residents and tourists in the area at the foot of Mont Blanc, while closing roads leading to the Val Ferret valley below.

Evacuation and security operations were under way by and civil protection forces on Thursday.

The evacuations affected nearly 70 people, mostly tourists, according to media reports.

Last autumn, another section of ice from the Planpincieux glacier threatened to collapse, prompting road closures.

Mont Blanc is the highest mountain in the Alps at over 4,800 metres.

Explore further

Radar installed to better watch unstable Mont Blanc glacier

© 2020 AFP

Citation: Italians evacuated over risk of falling Mont Blanc ice (2020, August 6) retrieved 6 August 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-08-italians-evacuated-falling-mont-blanc.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Center of Isaias passes near, pressure drop graph local weather

Aug 04, 2020

What causes the weather? (not the seasons)

Aug 02, 2020

Time to Ban Palm Oil?

Jul 30, 2020

Silence of Canadian Cities: COVID19 Lockdown and Seismic Vibrations

Jul 28, 2020

Hypothetical discussion on the effect of magnetic fields on planets

Jul 28, 2020

Mw 7.8 offshore Alaskan Peninsula

Jul 22, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments