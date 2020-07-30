July 30, 2020

Ten dead whales found on Indonesian beach, one saved by locals

Locals rushed to push an eleventh member of the stricken pod across the baking sands and back into the ocean
Locals rushed to push an eleventh member of the stricken pod across the baking sands and back into the ocean

Ten whales were found dead on an Indonesian beach Thursday, officials said, with images showing locals rushing to push a still-living member of the stricken pod back into the sea.

The marine mammals, ranging from 2-6 metres (6.5-20 feet) in length, were found in the remote province of East Nusa Tenggara, the head of the region's water conservation agency Ikram Sangadji told AFP.

Footage showed a group of around 10 men struggling to push an eleventh member of the pod across the baking sands and back into the ocean.

They eventually managed to get the creature—which was scarred with deep cuts—into the water, and it appeared to swim off by itself, prompting loud cheers from the group.

Officials had concluded the stricken pod were likely short-finned , Sangadji said.

Short-finned pilots are highly social and are often involved in mass strandings, although scientists are still unclear as to why.

Residents helped dig graves to bury the carcasses of the ten , which were lashed with cuts likely caused by the creatures coming into contact with sharp rocks, Sangadji added.

Cross-currents off beaches pose a danger to whales as they can get caught between reefs close to shore.

The ten whales were found in the remote province of East Nusa Tenggara, officials told AFP
The ten whales were found in the remote province of East Nusa Tenggara, officials told AFP

Last week, a giant 23-metre washed up near a beach near East Nusa Tenggara's capital city Kupang.

Seven pilot whales were found dead near Kupang last October.

Explore further

Giant whale washes up on Indonesian beach

© 2020 AFP

Citation: Ten dead whales found on Indonesian beach, one saved by locals (2020, July 30) retrieved 30 July 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-07-ten-dead-whales-indonesian-beach.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Remdesivir - a possible treatment for COVID-19?

Jul 29, 2020

New Blood Test for Alzheimer Disease

Jul 28, 2020

Most effective way to cause hyperthrophy in a muscle?

Jul 28, 2020

The meaning of protein phosphorylation to bioscience?

Jul 27, 2020

How to remember the structures of purines and pyrimidines?

Jul 27, 2020

Synthetic functional enzymes

Jul 26, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments