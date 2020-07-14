July 14, 2020

Producing spoke wheels automatically and flexibly from composite materials

by Technische Universität Kaiserslautern

Producing spoke wheels automatically and flexibly from composite materials
Dr.-Ing. Marcel Bücker stands in front of the running production plant, a rotating tooling plate. Credit: Technische Universität Kaiserslautern

Even frescos of ancient Egypt depict them: spoke wheels—and their basic form hasn't changed at all. They can be found on bicycles, cars, and in industry. In sports, spoke wheels made of lightweight fiber-reinforced plastics are widely used. Until now, production has been associated with high costs and thus unattractive for many applications. However, this is not the case with a new method developed by Kaiserslautern researchers: Their method allows automated production tailored to customer requirements. The team is bringing their innovative technology to the market through the newly founded start-up Evolime GmbH.

It takes a great deal of time to produce spoke wheels made of fiber-reinforced plastics, also known as FRP for short. "The process involves numerous work steps, and a lot can only be done manually," says Dr. Marcel Bücker, who has long been involved with . "In addition, a lot of the expensive material has to be used for this, because a large amount of waste is produced."

However, the method developed by Bücker and his colleagues Dr. Thomas Robbert, Valentin Hörtdörfer and Frank Belyea at the Institute for Composite Materials at Technische Universität Kaiserslautern is completely different. "Compared to conventional methods, we are able to manufacture wheels much more efficiently thanks to our three-stage process," explains Robbert, a business economist. Furthermore, the method does not produce waste and therefore has an excellent environmental balance.

"Basically, this is a so-called wet winding process in which fibers are automatically wound onto small molded parts and simultaneously formed into structures," explains Bücker. The engineers begin with a 3-D printer to produce molds made of ecologically degradable plastic. The exact form is determined by a computer program.

The molds are then used to produce the wheels and are wrapped with a fiber tape on a rotating tooling plate. "This will continue until the desired thickness for the spokes is achieved. Then the still soft strip from FRP is formed into spokes," continues Bücker. In a final step, another strip of fiber tape is wound around the spokes to form a complete wheel. After the plastic has hardened, the molded parts are removed. The spoke wheel is ready for use.

What is special: Depending on customer requirements, for example, the size of the wheel or the number of spokes can be adjusted as desired. In many cases, this can be done "at the push of a button" using specially developed software. This allows individual solutions for customers to be implemented very quickly. High digital integration enables the start-up company to achieve very short delivery times for a wide range of components.

The advantages open the door to new industries andapplications where low weight combined with high performance is crucial, such as grinding wheels in manufacturing plants, or gears for wind power transmissions. Moreover, the technology can improve customization of bicycle wheels or automobile rims.

Explore further

Team develops eco-friendly, flame-retardant carbon plastic ideal for recycling
Provided by Technische Universität Kaiserslautern
Citation: Producing spoke wheels automatically and flexibly from composite materials (2020, July 14) retrieved 14 July 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-07-spoke-wheels-automatically-flexibly-composite.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What exactly is negative adsorption?

Jul 11, 2020

Is this a more accurate representation of a molecule?

Jul 07, 2020

How do molecules in a voltaic cell interact?

Jul 03, 2020

Differentiate between iron and copper sulphide

Jul 02, 2020

How to clean polymaliec acid deposits off the inside of a barrel

Jun 24, 2020

What is the longest molecule?

Jun 22, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments