July 24, 2020

Siberian heatwave: Wildfires rage in Arctic, sea ice melts

Siberian heatwave: Wildfires rage in Arctic, sea ice melts
This image taken from video provided by Russian Emergency Ministry, shows a Russian Emergency Ministry multipurpose amphibious aircraft releasing water to extinguish the fire in the Trans-Baikal National Park in Buryatia, southern Siberia, Russia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. About 910 hectares of forest were alight over this area of the Russia's region, according to the ministry of emergency situations. (Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service via AP)

The U.N. weather agency warned Friday that average temperatures in Siberia were 10 degrees Celsius (18 Fahrenheit) above average last month, a spate of exceptional heat that has fanned devastating fires in the Arctic Circle and contributed to a rapid depletion in ice sea off Russia's Arctic coast.

"The Arctic is heating more than twice as fast as the , impacting local populations and ecosystems and with global repercussions," World Meteorological Organization Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said in a statement Friday.

He noted that E arth's poles influence weather conditions far away, where hundreds of millions of people live.

WMO previously cited a reading of 38 Celsius in the Russian town of Verkhoyansk on June 20, which the agency has been seeking to verify as a possible record-high temperature in the Arctic Circle. It comes as fires have swept through the region, with showing the breadth of the area surface.

The agency says the extended heat is linked to a large "blocking pressure system" and northward swing of the jet stream that has injected warm air into the region. But WMO also pointed to a recent study by top climate scientists who found that such a rise in heat would have been nearly impossible without human-caused .

WMO said information collected by the U.S. National Snow and Ice Data Center and the U.S. National Ice Center showed the Siberian heat wave had "accelerated the ice retreat along the Arctic Russian coast, in particular since late June, leading to very low sea ice extent in the Laptev and Barents Seas."

  • Siberian heatwave: Wildfires rage in Arctic, sea ice melts
    This image taken from video provided by Russian Emergency Ministry, shows a Russian Emergency Ministry's Beriev plane BE-200 Be-200 multipurpose amphibious aircraft releases water extinguishing in the Trans-Baikal National Park in Buryatia, southern Siberia, Russia, Friday, July 10, 2020. A summer heatwave across Siberia has spread the area of forestfires, with Irkutsk region northbound on Lake Baikal experiencing at least 50 fires, Russian state television reported Friday. According to Greenpeace, three million hectares of forest are currently under fire in Siberia. (Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service via AP)
  • Siberian heatwave: Wildfires rage in Arctic, sea ice melts
    This photo taken on Friday, June 19, 2020 and provided by ECMWF Copernicus Climate Change Service shows the land surface temperature in the Siberia region of Russia. A record-breaking temperature of 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit) was registered in the Arctic town of Verkhoyansk on Saturday, June 20 in a prolonged heatwave that has alarmed scientists around the world. (ECMWF Copernicus Climate Change Service via AP)

Explore further

Russian Arctic sets 'fantastical' heat records: weather chief

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Siberian heatwave: Wildfires rage in Arctic, sea ice melts (2020, July 24) retrieved 24 July 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-07-siberian-heatwave-wildfires-rage-arctic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Mw 7.8 offshore Alaskan Peninsula

Jul 22, 2020

Volcanic Ash Clouds -- Why do they flatten at certain altitudes when rising?

Jul 18, 2020

Definition of temperature in weather reporting

Jul 17, 2020

How can I measure the terrestrial tide on my place?

Jul 08, 2020

M 7.4 - 12 km SSW of Santa María Zapotitlán, Oaxaca, Mexico

Jun 25, 2020

Mw 7.4 quake north of New Zealand

Jun 18, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments