July 31, 2020

French forest fire consumes home, forces evacuations

The fire rages in the Chiberta forest, in the southwestern French municipality of Anglet
The fire rages in the Chiberta forest, in the southwestern French municipality of Anglet

A wildfire fanned by soaring temperatures tore through a pine forest in southwestern France on Thursday, burning down at least one house and forcing dozens to flee their homes.

"At the end of my street the flames were approaching the homes and they were very strong—we all jumped in our cars," a resident of the coastal Anglet municipality near tourism hotspot Biarritz told AFP.

Around 100 firefighters and two water bombers tried to beat back the fire, which consumed one home and around 40 hectares (100 acres) of the Chiberta by 10:30pm, the local prefecture said.

"We evacuated all the residences on both sides of the fire," Angelet mayor Claude Olive told AFP.

A young woman evacuated from her boyfriend's apartment said everything was fine at 8 pm.

"Then at 8.30 pm we were told 'Everyone come out! The tide has turned'," she recalled in tears.

"I had the flames 10 metres (33 feet) away!" said a resident who lives on the edge of the forest, adding that "usually there is never stong wind here".

Strong winds and thunderstorms were forecast for overnight.

The southwest of France experienced particularly hot weather on Thursday, with the nearby town of Saint-Jean-de-Luz setting its new temperature record of 41.9 degrees Celsius (107 Fahrenheit).

Around a hundred firefighters tried to beat back the fire
Around a hundred firefighters tried to beat back the fire

Explore further

Fierce wildfire halted in southern France

© 2020 AFP

Citation: French forest fire consumes home, forces evacuations (2020, July 31) retrieved 31 July 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-07-french-forest-consumes-home-evacuations.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Time to Ban Palm Oil?

19 hours ago

Silence of Canadian Cities: COVID19 Lockdown and Seismic Vibrations

Jul 28, 2020

Hypothetical discussion on the effect of magnetic fields on planets

Jul 28, 2020

Mw 7.8 offshore Alaskan Peninsula

Jul 22, 2020

Volcanic Ash Clouds -- Why do they flatten at certain altitudes when rising?

Jul 18, 2020

Definition of temperature in weather reporting

Jul 17, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments