May 21, 2020

Should tomatoes go in the fridge?

by University of Göttingen

tomato
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

There is much debate about the correct storage of tomatoes. There are two main options available to consumers: Storage in the refrigerator or at room temperature. A research team from the University of Göttingen has now investigated whether there are differences in the flavor of ripe tomatoes depending on how they are stored and taking into account the chain of harvesting from farm to fork. No perceptible difference was found: the variety of tomato is much more important. The results have been published in the journal Frontiers in Plant Science.

The researchers sought to establish flavor differences between ripe, picked tomatoes from a commercial post-harvest chain stored either in the refrigerator (7 degrees Celsius) or at room temperature (20 degrees Celsius). Researchers from the Division of Quality of Plant Products at the University of Göttingen analyzed flavor-related attributes in new tomato strains drawing on the expertise of a "sensory panel." The sensory panel consisted of experienced and trained assessors who use their senses to perceive and evaluate the sensory properties of products. Among other attributes, this panel examined the discernible sweetness, acidity and juiciness of tomatoes. No significant differences in flavor were found between the two options when the entire post-harvest chain was taken into account.

"It is the variety of tomato in particular that has an important influence on the flavor. Therefore, the development of new varieties with an appealing flavor can be a step toward improving the flavor quality of tomatoes," says Larissa Kanski, lead author of the study. "The shorter the storage period, the better it is for the flavor and related attributes. However, we were able to show that, taking into account the entire post-harvest chain, short-term storage of ripe tomatoes in the refrigerator did not affect the flavor," reports Head of Division Professor Elke Pawelzik.

Should tomatoes go in the fridge?
Keep your tomatoes in the fridge or in the fruit bowl? The expert panel didn't find a huge difference in flavour. Credit: Division of Quality of Plant Products, University of Göttingen

Explore further

Why tomatoes lose flavor in fridge: their genes chill out
More information: Larissa Kanski et al, Flavor-Related Quality Attributes of Ripe Tomatoes Are Not Significantly Affected Under Two Common Household Conditions, Frontiers in Plant Science (2020). DOI: 10.3389/fpls.2020.00472
Provided by University of Göttingen
Citation: Should tomatoes go in the fridge? (2020, May 21) retrieved 21 May 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-05-tomatoes-fridge.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

A promising therapeutic solution to COVID-19 - using ACE2 decoy

1 hour ago

Disinfecting effect of copper on SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses

14 hours ago

Is Sars-Cov2 cytolytic or cytopathic?

15 hours ago

Is COVID-19 aerosolized?

May 20, 2020

What is benign etymology?

May 20, 2020

Why are antibodies necessary?

May 17, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments