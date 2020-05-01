May 1, 2020

For Singapore penguins, shuttered zoo is flippin' fun

With the zoo closed to the public as Singapore battles a worsening virus outbreak, its African penguins are revelling in the cha
With the zoo closed to the public as Singapore battles a worsening virus outbreak, its African penguins are revelling in the chance to do some exploring

One cute group is making the most of Singapore's partial virus lockdown—penguins at the city-state's zoo, who are being given the run of the empty complex and revelling in the chance to do some exploring.

With the zoo closed to the public as the country battles a worsening virus outbreak, the African penguins had little in the way of stimulation without passers-by stopping to admire them.

So their keepers began taking them on outings around the complex, nudging the pint-sized explorers to check out the area around their exhibit and the children's playground.

The colony of around a dozen birds appeared unimpressed by the climbing-frame and the slide, and soon waddled off to the next section.

Further along, several life-sized models of sea lions—which occasionally eat penguins in the wild—gave them pause for thought.

But they soon regained their courage and were back to hopping over rocks, with a pair later splitting off from the main group to go and explore behind a shed.

As well as roaming the empty walkways of the zoo, the penguins have also been tackling an obstacle course which has been specially designed to keep them entertained.

They got their first glance as they jumped out of a pool in their sandy enclosure—and initially stopped dead in their tracks, appearing baffled at the sight.

  • Their keepers have begun taking the birds on outings around the complex
    Their keepers have begun taking the birds on outings around the complex
  • The zoo says the workout strengthens the creatures' leg muscles and helps them navigate new environments
    The zoo says the workout strengthens the creatures' leg muscles and helps them navigate new environments

One brave soul timidly ventured onto the course, waddling slowly through the sand between colourful plastic balls, crossing a small bridge and navigating trenches, before the rest of the colony followed.

The zoo says the workout strengthens the creatures' leg muscles and helps them navigate new environments.

Their natural habitat is off the southwestern coast of Africa.

"The new normal presented opportunities for our African to make discoveries at Singapore zoo," said the animal park's operator.

Singapore has reported more than 16,000 infections and has imposed curbs to halt the spread of the outbreak, including closing schools and most workplace.

Explore further

Love on the rocks: Penguins celebrating Valentine's Day

© 2020 AFP

Citation: For Singapore penguins, shuttered zoo is flippin' fun (2020, May 1) retrieved 1 May 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-05-singapore-penguins-shuttered-zoo-flippin.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Covid-19 fatal effects

7 hours ago

Questions about DNA, biology, genetics and genelogy tests

14 hours ago

Questions about the Corona virus

Apr 30, 2020

Iris and retina: fully genetically determined?

Apr 28, 2020

Testing a population for Coronavirus - Minimizing the number of tests

Apr 28, 2020

Which one is the active ingredient for this cleaner?

Apr 27, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments