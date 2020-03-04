March 4, 2020

Scientists reveal the transportation mechanism of atmospheric microplastics

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

plastic
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The common definition of microplastics is a plastic particle 100 nm to 5 mm in size. As a kind of atmospheric pollutant and particulate, microplastics have recently been detected in the atmosphere of urban, suburban, and even remote areas far away from source regions of microplastics, suggesting the potential long-distance atmospheric transport for microplastics.

However, there still exist questions regarding the occurrence, fate, transport, and effect of atmospheric microplastics. Therefore, it is necessary to collate and compare current research findings, to determine the current state of knowledge and to compare atmospheric microplastic characteristics with microplastics from other environments.

Recently, a research group led by Prof. KANG Shichang from Northwest Institute of Eco-Environment and Resources of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, together with their colleagues from universities at home and abroad, reviewed the current status of knowledge on atmospheric microplastics and the methods for sample collection, analysis and detection.

Scientists reviewed and compared the methods used in the previous studies and provided recommendations for atmospheric microplastic sampling and measurement.

Besides, scientists summarized the findings related to atmospheric characteristics, including abundance, size, shapes, colors, and polymer types.

Furthermore, scientists also indicated that the potential impact of atmospheric microplastics on and deposition to and humans via food webs was as an emerging global concern.

This study has been published on the Earth-Science Reviews in an article titled "Atmospheric microplastics: A review on current status and perspectives."

Explore further

New study reveals higher microplastics in London air compared to other cities
More information: Yulan Zhang et al. Atmospheric microplastics: A review on current status and perspectives, Earth-Science Reviews (2020). DOI: 10.1016/j.earscirev.2020.103118
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Scientists reveal the transportation mechanism of atmospheric microplastics (2020, March 4) retrieved 4 March 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-03-scientists-reveal-mechanism-atmospheric-microplastics.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
