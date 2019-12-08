December 8, 2019

SpaceX delivers 'mighty mice,' worms, robot to space station

by Marcia Dunn

SpaceX delivers 'mighty mice,' worms, robot to space station
In this image provided by NASA, the SpaceX Dragon capsule arrives at the International Space Station, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. The Dragon capsule arrived at the orbiting outpost Sunday, delivering "mighty mice," pest-killing worms and a smart, empathetic robot. (NASA via AP)

SpaceX made an early holiday delivery to the International Space Station on Sunday, dropping off super muscular "mighty mice," pest-killing worms and a smart, empathetic robot.

The station commander, Italy's Luca Parmitano, used a large robot arm to grab onto the Dragon three days after its launch from Cape Canaveral. The two spacecraft soared 260 miles (420 kilometers) above the South Pacific at the time of capture.

"Whenever we welcome a new vehicle on board, we take on board also a little bit of the soul of everybody that contributed to the project, so welcome on board," Parmitano told Mission Control.

The capsule holds 3 tons (2,720 kilograms) of supplies, including 40 mice for a muscle and bone experiment. Eight of them are genetically engineered with twice the normal muscle mass—and so are considered "mighty mice."' There also are 120,000 roundworms, or nematodes of a beneficial variety that are part of an agricultural study aimed at controlling pests.

The capsule also has a large, round robot head with artificial intelligence and the ability to sense astronauts' emotions. Named Cimon, it's an improved version of what flew up last year to be tested as an astronaut's helper.

NASA has tucked some Christmas presents in the shipment for the station's six-person crew, as well.

It's SpaceX's 19th delivery to the orbiting outpost for NASA over the past seven years.

The astronauts have another delivery coming Monday—this one launched by Russia from Kazakhstan on Friday.

Explore further

SpaceX launches beer malt, caring robot and 'mighty mice'

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: SpaceX delivers 'mighty mice,' worms, robot to space station (2019, December 8) retrieved 8 December 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-12-spacex-mighty-mice-worms-robot.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
128 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cosmic ray charge

21 hours ago

Voyager 2

Dec 06, 2019

Is this a star before it hit the ground on Earth?

Dec 06, 2019

Help with the Virial Theorem please

Dec 06, 2019

True length of sidereal year in 6000 b.c.e.

Dec 06, 2019

First results from Parker Solar Probe on Wednesday (18:30 pm UTC)

Dec 05, 2019

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments