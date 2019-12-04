December 4, 2019

Image: A cloudy martian night through the eyes of a supercomputer

by NASA

Image: A cloudy martian night through the eyes of a supercomputer
Credit: NASA/Ames Research Center/D. Ellsworth

As NASA's Curiosity rover makes its way over the surface of Mars, it's sometimes accompanied by clouds drifting by in the sky above. Like Earth, the Red Planet has a water cycle, with water molecules moving between the surface and the air, traveling through the atmosphere and coming together to form clouds. The behavior of water-ice clouds on Mars plays a big role in its climate, and this computer simulation shows them forming and dispersing over the course of a Martian day.

At the time of year shown here—summer in Mars' northern hemisphere—clouds form slowly overnight near the equator and are at their thickest just before the sun rises. They disperse quickly as the day warms up and begin to reform around dusk. Several peaks of Tharsis Montes, a chain of volcanoes, can be seen jutting through the clouds.

Researchers at the Mars Climate Modeling Center, at NASA's Ames Research Center in California's Silicon Valley, rely on supercomputers to create data visualizations like this one. Their work shown here reveals that, although Martian clouds are thin compared to Earth's, they have a significant effect on the intensity of its wind systems. And that means they help control the movement of water around the planet.

The NASA Advanced Supercomputing facility, also at Ames, provides Mars researchers with the necessary computing power to study how the planet's atmosphere works—in fine detail, around the globe and across timescales ranging from days to the entire history of the planet. This work assists NASA in planning missions to Mars and helps us understand our solar system better by answering questions about how planets evolve and whether conditions on Mars could once have been favorable for life.

Explore further

Global storms on Mars launch dust towers into the sky
Provided by NASA
Citation: Image: A cloudy martian night through the eyes of a supercomputer (2019, December 4) retrieved 4 December 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-12-image-cloudy-martian-night-eyes.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

True length of sidereal year in 6000 b.c.e.

2 hours ago

Can neutron stars lose energy?

2 hours ago

Fishing in a Black Hole

4 hours ago

First results from Parker Solar Probe on Wednesday (18:30 pm UTC)

18 hours ago

Inside The 24/7 Search For Another Habitable Planet Within 100 Ly

Dec 02, 2019

Does Dark matter get trapped in black holes and increase their mass?

Dec 02, 2019

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments