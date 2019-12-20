Boeing's Starliner to return to land in 48 hours: Boeing

The reputational stakes of the crewless mission are high for Boeing, emboiled in a safety crisis over its 737 MAX jet

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft will return to land at NASA's White Sands facility on Sunday after failing its mission to autonomously rendezvous and dock with the International Space Station, officials said Friday.

An onboard mission clock that was not synchronized with the mission clock back on Earth caused Starliner to improperly execute its maneuvers, burning too much fuel as it tried to set its course for the space station, said Jim Chilton, senior vice president of the Space and Launch division of Boeing Defense, Space & Security.

A giant Atlas V rocket took off shortly before sunrise from the famed Cape Canaveral on Florida's coastline, where all US crewed flights are launched

SpaceX already carried out its own successful uncrewed mission to the International Space Station in March

