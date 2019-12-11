December 11, 2019

Risk analysis critical tool for combating human trafficking

by Society for Risk Analysis

Each year, more than 40 million men, women and children are trafficked worldwide. It manifests in numerous forms and has grown into a multi-billion-dollar illegal enterprise that is difficult to detect, prosecute and examine. Risk analysis is a critical tool for combating human trafficking and is central to informing global policy recommendations and assisting with targeted local and organizational efforts. Several studies will be presented during the Addressing Human Trafficking Risk symposium at the 2019 SRA Annual Meeting at the Crystal Gateway Marriott in Arlington, Virginia.

Many non-governmental organizations (NGOs) work to reduce but often fail to understand the context and environment before taking action, resulting in ineffective and sometimes detrimental policies. JD Caddell, U.S. Military Academy, studied how girls were lured and trafficked by reframing the situation as a and looking at both supply and demand.

Caddell's study, "Using system dynamics to set strategic priorities to address human trafficking," revealed that NGO's actions aimed solely at removing girls from the system yields few long-term benefits and creates more victims in the long run while raid and only yields short-term gains.

"Many organizations use raid and rescue models because they provide "results," in terms of girls saved, which provides validation and a mechanism for future NGO fundraising," states Caddell. "However, our study showed that focusing on the demand side of the problem is more likely to generate large scale and sustainable progress."

Because human trafficking is hidden, illegal and dangerous, it is difficult to gather the data needed to develop effective quantitative models and their response to interventions. Kayse Lee Maass, Ph.D., Northeastern University, has been working with survivors, law enforcement personnel and to better understand the structure and operations of trafficking networks, how they adapt and the dependencies between their cyber and social networks.

Maass's study, "Modeling operations of human trafficking networks for effective interdiction," provides non-profits, service providers, policy makers and other anti-trafficking stakeholders with decision support tools to effectively allocate resources to disrupt networks and ensure survivors have access to support services.

Similarly, Julia Coxen, University of Michigan, has approached the problem by decomposing the risks of human trafficking into the risks to , to security and to the community.Coxen's study, "Risk analysis as a critical tool for human trafficking," helps decision-makers better understand the complexities of human trafficking. The study also highlights the need for more evidence-based and quantitative research to combat this global issue that impacts all levels of society.

Explore further

In the fight against human trafficking, industrial engineers can help
Provided by Society for Risk Analysis
Citation: Risk analysis critical tool for combating human trafficking (2019, December 11) retrieved 11 December 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-12-analysis-critical-tool-combating-human.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments