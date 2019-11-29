November 29, 2019

Questions and humour the keys to social media success

by Freshscience

Questions and humour the keys to social media success
Credit: Freshscience

Some Facebook posts are more successful than others and linguist Matteo Farina has worked out why.

By applying a technique known as "Conversation Analysis" to a set of more than 1,200 posts culled from 266 anonymised , the University of Adelaide and Flinders University academic has been able to identify specific linguistic structures common to most Facebook posts that attract a high number of Likes and written responses.

"This research shows that successful posts project a clear next action from Friends," he says.

"For example, they contain questions which suggest how to interpret and respond to them."

Humour is another tool that is often deployed to good effect. This is because humour is a linguistic device that helps develop and inclusion.

"When a user publishes a post containing a , Friends respond to it," he explains. "This is because Friends want to show other friends that they got the joke. Moreover, jokes generate other jokes, which trigger humorous comments, and so on."

Matteo says his research is valuable for who want to extend their influence, and for strategists seeking to generate responses.

His findings are soon to be published as a paperback edition released 28 November 2019, by Bloomsbury.

Provided by Freshscience

Citation: Questions and humour the keys to social media success (2019, November 29) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2019-11-humour-keys-social-media-success.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Negative posts on Facebook business pages outweigh positive posts 2 to 1
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

6 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

13 hours ago

Biographies, history, personal accounts

19 hours ago

When streets were lit by gas lights

20 hours ago

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Sep 8, 2024

When Jeff Beck Toured With The Beach Boys

Sep 7, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)