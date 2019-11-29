November 29, 2019

In Antarctica, tourists swim among penguins

The colony of 2,500 penguins has been gradually declining over the years
The colony of 2,500 penguins has been gradually declining over the years

"It's like getting stabbed," a tourist exclaims as he plunges into the three degree Celsius (37 Fahrenheit) water, all under the intrigued gaze of a group of penguins.

All around Half Moon Island, off the Antarctic Peninsula, blocks of ice of all sizes float by on a calm sea, their varying forms resembling weightless origami shapes.

To reach the Antarctic destination the 58-year-old Norwegian, Even Carlsen, travelled 14,000 kilometres (8,700 miles), and spent thousands of euros.

Mostly indifferent to the bipeds donning neon-coloured windbreakers, wildlife abounds in the deafening silence of the icy landscape.

All around are penguins, as awkward on land as they are agile in water. Massive and majestic whales slip through the waves, and sea lions and seals laze in the sun.

Antarctica, a land of adventure without rulers, is "like the heart of the Earth," according to Marcelo Leppe, director of the Chilean Antarctic Institute.

He said it expands and contracts like a , while the mighty current which revolves around the continent is like a circulatory system absorbing warm currents from other oceans and redistributing cold water.

But this long tongue of land that stretches towards South America is warming rapidly. Its glaciers are melting and its ecosystem has been invaded by microplastics carried by currents.

Tourists brace the three degree Celsius waters
Tourists brace the three degree Celsius waters

'Keep nothing but memories'

Tourists are also flocking to the area in greater numbers. This season nearly 80,000 visitors are expected, a 40 percent increase compared to last year.

Antarctic tour operators however insist they are promoting responsible tourism.

"Take nothing but photographs, leave nothing but footprints, keep nothing but memories," is their motto.

Even Antarctica's vulnerability is attracting more visitors, with tourists hoping to catch a glimpse of what one day might be gone.

But critics question this sort of tourism, as the emissions from world-crossing flights and soot or in the exhaust gases of cruise ships are part of what is putting the region under threat.

On Half Moon Island, chinstrap penguins—named for the black stripe on their chin—strut about in the spring breeding season, raising their beaks and screeching from their rocky nests.

  • Tourist numbers to the island have swelled by 40 percent in the last year
    Tourist numbers to the island have swelled by 40 percent in the last year
  • Tourists catch a glimpse of what one day may be gone
    Tourists catch a glimpse of what one day may be gone
  • Critics say tourism on the island is also putting the region under threat
    Critics say tourism on the island is also putting the region under threat

"This is to tell other males 'this is my space' and also, perhaps, 'this is my female'," ornithologist Rebecca Hodgkiss tells AFP.

The colony of 2,500 penguins has been gradually declining over the years. It is not known if it is the fault of humanity.

Explore further

Antarctica tourism: the quest for Earth's vulnerable extremes

© 2019 AFP

Citation: In Antarctica, tourists swim among penguins (2019, November 29) retrieved 29 November 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-11-antarctica-tourists-penguins.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Project Drawdown - Plan to Reverse Global Warming

Nov 28, 2019

Best type of map (projection) for measuring distances?

Nov 27, 2019

North Magnetic Pole wandering away

Nov 25, 2019

Effects of a Change of Direction of the Rotation of the Earth?

Nov 22, 2019

M7.1 Molucca Sea, Northern Indonesia

Nov 16, 2019

Store wood in old salt mines to reduce CO2 in the atmosphere

Nov 14, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments