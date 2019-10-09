October 9, 2019

Humans will not 'migrate' to other planets, Nobel winner says

Humans will not 'migrate' to other planets, Nobel winner says
Nobel prize winner Michel Mayor says he idea of humans living on a nother planet is 'completely crazy'

Humans will never migrate to a planet outside of Earth's solar system because it would take far too long to get there, Swiss Nobel laureate Michel Mayor said Wednesday.

Mayor and his colleague Didier Queloz were on Tuesday awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics for their research refining techniques to detect so-called exoplanets.

"If we are talking about exoplanets, things should be clear: we will not migrate there," Mayor told AFP near Madrid on the sidelines of a conference when asked about the possibility of humans moving to other planets.

"These planets are much, much too far away. Even in the very optimistic case of a livable planet that is not too far, say a few dozen light years, which is not a lot, it's in the neighbourhood, the time to go there is considerable," he added.

"We are talking about hundreds of millions of days using the means we have available today. We must take care of our planet, it is very beautiful and still absolutely liveable."

The 77-year-old said he felt the need to "kill all the statements that say 'OK, we will go to a liveable planet if one day life is not possible on earth'."

"It's completely crazy," he added.

Using custom-made instruments at their observatory in southern France, Mayor and Queloz in October 1995 discovered what had previously only existed in the realm of science fiction—a planet outside Earth's solar system.

Mayor was a professor at Geneva University and Queloz was his doctorate student, when they made the discovery which started a revolution in astronomy. Since then over 4,000 exoplanets have been found in our home galaxy.

"It was a very old question which was debated by philosophers: are there other worlds in the Universe?," Mayor said.

"We look for planets which are the closest (to us), which could resemble Earth. Together with my colleague we started this search for planets, we showed it was possible to study them."

Mayor said it was up to the "next generation" to answer the question of whether there is life on other planets.

"We don't know! The only way to do it is to develop techniques that would allow us to detect life at a distance," he said.

Explore further

From 'weirdo' PhD stargazer to Nobel Physics laureate

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Humans will not 'migrate' to other planets, Nobel winner says (2019, October 9) retrieved 9 October 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-humans-migrate-planets-nobel-winner.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
89 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question on Galactic Rotation curves in Milky Way

51 minutes ago

Buying a first telescope?

4 hours ago

Nobel Prize for first exoplanet discovery

7 hours ago

Atoms and Black holes

Oct 08, 2019

Angular Meteorite Strikes on the Moons Surface

Oct 07, 2019

What Happens to a Dead Galaxy's Mass?

Oct 06, 2019

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments

chemhaznet1
2 hours ago
No offense, but how often have scientists said something is "completely crazy" and then later we end up figuring out maybe the idea wasn't so crazy after all?
0
Report Block
Pooua
2 hours ago
No offense, but how often have scientists said something is "completely crazy" and then later we end up figuring out maybe the idea wasn't so crazy after all?

This sort of upset rarely happens by complete surprise, that is, it happens when someone discovers a way around the limitation, or the supposed limitation was based on speculation instead of experiment. Many are opinions, rather than tested facts. In this case, though, we've spent a century trying our best to find a loophole, experimentally and theoretically, without any better than speculative success. The chance of our finding one in the next century doesn't look good.
1
Report Block
Old_C_Code
2 hours ago
Even the closest star to us is about 4 light years away. This distance is very far. Like our Sun being a soccer ball in the end zone of a stadium in LA, Earth a grain of sand 100 yards away, Jupiter a golf ball in the parking lot, and Alpha Centuri another soccer ball 2000 miles away somewhere in Missouri.
0
Report Block
CirclesBeginning
2 hours ago
The only scenario I can see where humans are actively colonizing planets of other systems would be for seeding the galaxy if we find it barren and want to preserve life. It'd be an incredibly difficult task and we would need to be at least a type 2 civilization but I can imagine future humans trying to do it 1000-2000 years down the line when they start transitioning to a type 3 civilization. Of course that's if we don't kill ourselves first.
0
Report Block
Old_C_Code
2 hours ago
We will visit other stars one day, when they travel CLOSE to us. The next star to travel close to us is about 10 million years from now, a star (Gliese 710) will travel close enough to get to it in less then a human lifetime.

He wasn't thinking about the stars that travel at different speeds and cross each others paths, over typically tens of millions of years or so.
-1
Report Block
TexRob
1 hour ago
Old men making grand statements that cement their entire life's work, nothing to see here.
-1
Report Block
Anonym351437
1 hour ago
We are closer to inhabiting other planets than many think. Genetic editing and artificial womb technology will allow a drone to land on a habitable planet and then 3d print the biology necessary for inhabiting that planet including food, grass, and animals.
2
Report Block
Eikka
1 hour ago
He wasn't thinking about the stars that travel at different speeds and cross each others paths, over typically tens of millions of years or so.


Humanity isn't likely to be alive then.

https://en.wikipe...argument
it can be estimated that there is a 95% chance that the total number of humans N will be less than 20 × 60 billion = 1.2 trillion. Assuming that the world population stabilizes at 10 billion and a life expectancy of 80 years, it can be estimated that the remaining 1140 billion humans will be born in 9120 years. Depending on the projection of world population in the forthcoming centuries, estimates may vary, but the main point of the argument is that it is unlikely that more than 1.2 trillion humans will ever live on Earth.


Now this doesn't mean that humans will go away entirely. The statistical argument is that humans like we are have about 10,000 years to exist. What comes after could be trans-humans or degenerated back into apes.
-1
Report Block
ShotmanMaslo
1 hour ago
Humans will not migrate to other planets. But our transhumanist descendants will. And they will take human species with them.
-1
Report Block
greenman63
1 hour ago
Never is a long time.
think of the advances weve made in 200 years, how fast things are moving now.
think of where we will be in 100 years, 1000, 100,000...
i have to think we will have, by then, overcome propulsion problems.
we will probably inhabit a few asteroids and turn them into spaceships.
and send them out toward the nearest stars.
0
Report Block
ShotmanMaslo
1 hour ago
Another thing is that we will not need habitable planets to survive in the long term. Asteroids have everything required.
0
Report Block
greenman63
1 hour ago
No offense, but how often have scientists said something is "completely crazy" and then later we end up figuring out maybe the idea wasn't so crazy after all?

This sort of upset rarely happens by complete surprise, that is, it happens when someone discovers a way around the limitation, or the supposed limitation was based on speculation instead of experiment. Many are opinions, rather than tested facts. In this case, though, we've spent a century trying our best to find a loophole, experimentally and theoretically, without any better than speculative success. The chance of our finding one in the next century doesn't look good.


look at the Nimitz UFO incident.
(video released by the DOD)
either we already have that tech, or China or Russia, does...
or ET is actually here, and if they are maybe they will share that tech :)
0
Report Block
antigoracle
1 hour ago
Google won't tell me, so I'm going to guess, what drove Mayor's search for exoplanets was finding a human inhabitable one. Isn't that the crazy quest of every man? Search for the perfect beauty knowing she's beyond your reach.
-1
Report Block
rrwillsj
1 hour ago
comicbook dreaming aside

if you resent this scientist's concept of pitiless reality?

what are you doing,
what physical effort are you making?
to change that reality?
0
Report Block
fourinfinities
1 hour ago
Evidently, Nobel laureates do not watch much Star Trek. If they had, they would know that interstellar travel became routine sometime after 2160...
0
Report Block
Protoplasmix
48 minutes ago
look at the Nimitz UFO incident.
(video released by the DOD)
either we already have that tech, or China or Russia, does...
or ET is actually here, and if they are maybe they will share that tech :)
I've posted links to these patents here a couple times -- some think they're riddled with crack-pottery, while others say it's related to work China has been doing. The first link is for a craft and the second one is for the field generator the craft uses:
Craft using an inertial mass reduction device, and
Electromagnetic field generator and method to generate an electromagnetic field

Would the USPTO award these patents without first requiring examination of actual working devices?

0
Report Block
Centuri
36 minutes ago
This is an unbelievably pessimistic view. He has no idea what we might discover in the next few decades. In addition somewhat viable plans for generational ships have already been put forward. I do however agree with part of his view in that we can definitely do a better job of taking care of what we already have.
0
Report Block
EntangledPD
14 minutes ago
That same navy UFO patent scientist just filed a patent for a compact fusion reactor... pretty sure they've solved something major in mathematics that the wider scientific doesn't know about. It's probably something that was missed or an error was previously made
-1
Report Block
CirclesBeginning
1 minute ago
I've posted links to these patents here a couple times -- some think they're riddled with crack-pottery, while others say it's related to work China has been doing. The first link is for a craft and the second one is for the field generator the craft uses:
-link-

The patents could be a hoax or they could be real. It is basically impossible to find information on the patent filer and it would be fairly simple to spoof the assigners and other stuff. The devices themselves are all simple and hypothetical, actually developing them would require other technologies and concepts we don't have or understand. If you look at other patents with the same assigner you'll see they usually just let them expire out because they turn into nothing so if it is real I wouldn't really expect anything to come of it.
Would the USPTO award these patents without first requiring examination of actual working devices?
You do not need a working device or even any device at all to patent something.
0
Report Block

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration