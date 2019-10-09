Humans will not 'migrate' to other planets, Nobel winner says
Humans will never migrate to a planet outside of Earth's solar system because it would take far too long to get there, Swiss Nobel laureate Michel Mayor said Wednesday.
Mayor and his colleague Didier Queloz were on Tuesday awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics for their research refining techniques to detect so-called exoplanets.
"If we are talking about exoplanets, things should be clear: we will not migrate there," Mayor told AFP near Madrid on the sidelines of a conference when asked about the possibility of humans moving to other planets.
"These planets are much, much too far away. Even in the very optimistic case of a livable planet that is not too far, say a few dozen light years, which is not a lot, it's in the neighbourhood, the time to go there is considerable," he added.
"We are talking about hundreds of millions of days using the means we have available today. We must take care of our planet, it is very beautiful and still absolutely liveable."
The 77-year-old said he felt the need to "kill all the statements that say 'OK, we will go to a liveable planet if one day life is not possible on earth'."
"It's completely crazy," he added.
Using custom-made instruments at their observatory in southern France, Mayor and Queloz in October 1995 discovered what had previously only existed in the realm of science fiction—a planet outside Earth's solar system.
Mayor was a professor at Geneva University and Queloz was his doctorate student, when they made the discovery which started a revolution in astronomy. Since then over 4,000 exoplanets have been found in our home galaxy.
"It was a very old question which was debated by philosophers: are there other worlds in the Universe?," Mayor said.
"We look for planets which are the closest (to us), which could resemble Earth. Together with my colleague we started this search for planets, we showed it was possible to study them."
Mayor said it was up to the "next generation" to answer the question of whether there is life on other planets.
"We don't know! The only way to do it is to develop techniques that would allow us to detect life at a distance," he said.
This sort of upset rarely happens by complete surprise, that is, it happens when someone discovers a way around the limitation, or the supposed limitation was based on speculation instead of experiment. Many are opinions, rather than tested facts. In this case, though, we've spent a century trying our best to find a loophole, experimentally and theoretically, without any better than speculative success. The chance of our finding one in the next century doesn't look good.
He wasn't thinking about the stars that travel at different speeds and cross each others paths, over typically tens of millions of years or so.
Humanity isn't likely to be alive then.
https://en.wikipe...argument
Now this doesn't mean that humans will go away entirely. The statistical argument is that humans like we are have about 10,000 years to exist. What comes after could be trans-humans or degenerated back into apes.
think of the advances weve made in 200 years, how fast things are moving now.
think of where we will be in 100 years, 1000, 100,000...
i have to think we will have, by then, overcome propulsion problems.
we will probably inhabit a few asteroids and turn them into spaceships.
and send them out toward the nearest stars.
look at the Nimitz UFO incident.
(video released by the DOD)
either we already have that tech, or China or Russia, does...
or ET is actually here, and if they are maybe they will share that tech :)
if you resent this scientist's concept of pitiless reality?
what are you doing,
what physical effort are you making?
to change that reality?
Craft using an inertial mass reduction device, and
Electromagnetic field generator and method to generate an electromagnetic field
Would the USPTO award these patents without first requiring examination of actual working devices?
The patents could be a hoax or they could be real. It is basically impossible to find information on the patent filer and it would be fairly simple to spoof the assigners and other stuff. The devices themselves are all simple and hypothetical, actually developing them would require other technologies and concepts we don't have or understand. If you look at other patents with the same assigner you'll see they usually just let them expire out because they turn into nothing so if it is real I wouldn't really expect anything to come of it.
You do not need a working device or even any device at all to patent something.
