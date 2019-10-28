Evacuations as wildfire breaks out in Los Angeles

Firefighters battle the Getty Fire threatening homes in the upscale neighborhood of Brentwood, California on October 28, 2019

More than 1,000 firefighters battled a wind-driven blaze Monday that broke near the renowned Getty Center in Los Angeles, prompting widespread evacuations as the flames destroyed several homes and forced the shutdown of schools and road closures.

The so-called Getty Fire ignited overnight near a major freeway and quickly spread south and west toward neighborhoods, scorching some 600 acres (240 hectares) and sending people fleeing in the dark.

Authorities said some 10,000 structures were under mandatory evacuation orders with some 1,100 firefighters battling to contain the flames.

Among those forced to flee was Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James who tweeted that he and his family had evacuated his home in the upscale neighborhood of Brentwood during the night.

"Man these LA fires aren't no joke," he said. "Had to emergency evacuate my house and I've been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far!"

He later tweeted that he had found a place to accommodate the family.

Another A-lister, Arnold Schwarzenegger, also tweeted on Monday that he and his family had to flee.

"We evacuated safely at 3:30 this morning," he said. "If you are in an evacuation zone, don't screw around. Get out."

Monday night's red carpet premiere in Los Angeles of "Terminator: Dark Fate," starring Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, was canceled because of the fire.

Firefighters survey Soda Rock Winery as it begins to burn during the Kincade Fire in Healdsburg, California on October 27, 2019

"We will be donating food intended for the after-party to the American Red Cross, which is serving those affected by the fires," Paramount said in a statement.

The Getty Fire broke out as California has been dealing with a number of wildfires that have ignited throughout the state in the last week, forcing massive evacuations and power cuts.

'We are devastated'

California's governor declared a statewide emergency on Sunday as a wind-driven fire in the Sonoma wine region, north of San Francisco, spread out of control, forcing tens of thousands to flee.

The Kincade Fire, which erupted last Wednesday and is the largest so far this year, had spread to more than 66,000 acres—or more than 100 square miles (260 square kilometers)—by Monday morning and was only five percent contained.

Firefighters have also been battling about a dozen additional fires that have broken out in the last week, fed by strong winds, low humidity and high temperatures.

People who fled the Kincade Fire recalled hasty departures as they waited it out in the safety of a community center in Petaluma, California.

Map showing Californian wildfires, with close-up satellite map of Sonoma County

"The police came with loudspeakers. We weren't expecting it," said Kathy Amundson, who fled with her wheelchair-bound 90-year-old mother Joy.

"We smelled smoke, we couldn't see it," she said. "Looks like our home is safe but the fear is wind blowing embers and then it starts new fires."

Others were not so lucky. The fire has destroyed dozens of homes and vineyards, including the renowned 150-year-old Soda Rock Winery.

Dangerous fuel

Authorities said more than 3,000 firefighters and responders were battling the Kincade Fire which was not expected to be fully contained before November 7.

Firefighters are struggling to prevent the flames from spreading west, toward the Pacific Ocean, in areas that have not experienced fires since the 1940s and where the vegetation is dense and dry, providing dangerous fuel for fires.

An estimated 180,000 people were under mandatory evacuation orders, including in parts of Santa Rosa and a large swath of Sonoma County all the way to the Pacific Ocean.

In this file photo taken on October 27, 2019 fire and embers blow around a burnt utility truck during the Kincade fire in Healdsburg, California on October 27, 2019.

Nearly 80,000 structures are threatened, according to the county sheriff's office.

The National Weather Service said although the wind was expected to die down on Monday, "critical to extreme threats are likely to persist in north-central and southern California through later this week."

In a bid to reduce the risk of fire, California's largest utility, Pacific Gas & Electric Co., has been turning off power to hundreds of thousands of customers across northern and central California.

PG&E has come under intense scrutiny after it emerged that one of its transmission lines may have played a role in the Kincade Fire.

The same type of line was responsible for California's deadliest-ever wildfire—last year's Camp Fire, which killed 86 people.

PG&E, which filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this year, has been blamed for several other fires in the state in recent years.

