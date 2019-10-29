October 29, 2019

Air Force's mystery space plane lands, ends 2-year mission

by Marcia Dunn

In this Oct. 27, 2019 photo released by the U.S. Air Force, the Air Force's X-37B successfully lands at NASA's Kennedy Space Center Shuttle Landing Facility on Merritt Island in Brevard County, Fla., following a record-breaking two-year mission. (U.S. Air Force via AP)

The Air Force's mystery space plane is back on Earth, following a record-breaking two-year mission.

The X-37B landed at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida early Sunday. The Air Force is mum about what the plane did in orbit after launching aboard a SpaceX rocket in 2017. The 780-day mission sets a new endurance record for the reusable test vehicle.

It looks like a but is one-fourth the size at 29 feet.

Officials say this latest mission successfully completed its objectives. Experiments from the Air Force Research Laboratory were aboard.

This was the fifth spaceflight by a vehicle of this sort. No. 6 is planned next year with another launch from Cape Canaveral. According to Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett, "Each successive mission advances our nation's space capabilities."

