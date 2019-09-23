September 23, 2019

More cases of mysterious disease found in dogs in Norway

Norwegian authorities have recorded six new cases of a mysterious and potentially fatal canine disease that has now affected at least 173 dogs across the country, killing 43 of them.

Norway's Food Safety Authority says it's still investigating the cause of the disease, whose symptoms include vomiting and .

The agency said Monday a conclusion on the disease is still pending and so far nearly 90 different breeds have had similar symptoms.

It also has recommended that should be held on a leash, avoid close contact with other animals and not be allowed to sniff areas or eat anything where other dogs might have been.

As a precaution, dogs from Norway have been temporarily banned from canine shows in neighboring countries. No cases have been reported outside Norway.

