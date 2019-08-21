August 21, 2019

2 top researchers quitting MIT Media Lab over Epstein ties

by Frank Bajak

Two prominent researchers are quitting MIT's Media Lab over revelations that the technology research hub and its director took money from Jeffrey Epstein.

One is Ethan Zuckerman, head of the lab's Center for Civic Media. He says lab director Joi Ito didn't just fail to disclose Epstein's funding of the lab but also the financier's investments in Ito's personal venture capital fund.

The other researcher is Nathan Matias, a visiting scholar who works on the social impact of online platforms.

Epstein killed himself Aug. 10 in jail awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. He previously served time on solicitation charges.

An MIT spokesman would not say how much Epstein contributed to the Media Lab or to what projects. Ito did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

rderkis
1 hour ago
I wonder if Ethan Zuckerman and Nathan Matias will quit using the internet now that it has been discovered that Jeffrey Epstein used it.
snoosebaum
1 hour ago
oops, glitch in the matrix , move along
Da Schneib
54 minutes ago
There remain some people with principles. Not telling people where the money came from can turn out to be a problem when it turns out to be a sexual predator.

Gee, haven't we got one of those in the White House?

Wonder how that's gonna work out.
