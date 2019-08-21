2 top researchers quitting MIT Media Lab over Epstein ties

Two prominent researchers are quitting MIT's Media Lab over revelations that the technology research hub and its director took money from Jeffrey Epstein.

One is Ethan Zuckerman, head of the lab's Center for Civic Media. He says lab director Joi Ito didn't just fail to disclose Epstein's funding of the lab but also the financier's investments in Ito's personal venture capital fund.

The other researcher is Nathan Matias, a visiting scholar who works on the social impact of online platforms.

Epstein killed himself Aug. 10 in jail awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. He previously served time on solicitation charges.

An MIT spokesman would not say how much Epstein contributed to the Media Lab or to what projects. Ito did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

