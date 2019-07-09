July 9, 2019

Russian officials raise alarm over bee deaths

Russian officials are raising the alarm about mass bee deaths across the country.

The Russian Agricultural Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that bees have been dying in in at least seven regions this year. Experts attribute the deaths to a careless and excessive use of pesticides at nearby fields.

Rossiya 1 in a TV report on Monday quoted one farmer outside Moscow who said he had lost 100,000 bees in the past week. The showed the ground by the hives covered by a layer of dead bees.

The ministry said that the mass deaths recorded from western Russia to Siberia have had a "substantial financial impact" on beekeeping in Russia but did not provide any figures.

