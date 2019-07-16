July 16, 2019

Europe's GPS rival Galileo suffers outage

satellite
Credit: CC0 Public Domain
Europe's Galileo satellite position system, a future rival of the American GPS network, has been out of service since Friday, its oversight agency said.

The European Global Navigation Satellite Systems Agency (GSA) said the outage was caused by a "technical incident related to its ground infrastructure".

Galileo has been in a pilot phase since December 2016 and devices that use its signal should be able to switch to GPS services while it is fixed.

"The incident has led to a temporary interruption of the Galileo initial navigation and timing services," the GSA said.

The network's search and rescue function, which helps pinpoint boat crews or hikers in distress, is unaffected.

Galileo has 22 orbital satellites helping to pinpoint and track mobile telephone users and vehicles.

It is due to become fully operational around the globe next year, offering a civilian, European alternative to US and Russian-controlled networks.

Although controlled by a civilian agency, planners hope it will also underpin the strategic independence of future European military systems.

Explore further

New orbiters for Europe's Galileo satnav system

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Europe's GPS rival Galileo suffers outage (2019, July 16) retrieved 16 July 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-europe-gps-rival-galileo-outage.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
15 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

CMBR and flatness

6 hours ago

Fraction of solar systems with an Earth-moon configuration?

Jul 15, 2019

Is there an assymetric distribution of solar wind electrons and ions deflecting from the Earth's magnetic field?

Jul 15, 2019

Cloud cities on Venus

Jul 15, 2019

The Habitable Exoplanet Hunting Project

Jul 13, 2019

Thirty Meter Telescope can resume construction

Jul 13, 2019

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration