July 20, 2019

US bracing for extreme heat as weekend temperatures soar

Nearly 150 million people across the US are facing hazardous temperatures in a heatwave forecast to stretch from the Midwestern
Nearly 150 million people across the US are facing hazardous temperatures in a heatwave forecast to stretch from the Midwestern plains to the Atlantic coast

The United States is bracing for a weekend of extremely hot weather, with major cities including New York and Washington expecting temperatures close to or exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius).

Nearly 150 million people across the country are facing hazardous temperatures in a heatwave forecast to stretch from the Midwestern plains to the Atlantic coast, the National Weather Service said Friday.

Heat warnings have also been issued in parts of eastern Canada.

New York City has opened 500 cooling centers for residents to escape the extreme weather.

"Saturday is going to be really, really bad, on through Sunday," said Mayor Bill de Blasio in a warning to the city.

"Take care of yourself, don't go out in the heat if you don't need to... This is serious, serious stuff."

Climate data showed June was the hottest month on record worldwide, with a heatwave across Europe smashing national temperature records.

June temperatures across the continent were 3C hotter than the baseline average between 1850-1900, the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service found.

Temperatures soared earlier this month in the northwestern US state of Alaska, which straddles the Arctic Circle, with largest city Anchorage hitting an all-time high of 90F.

According to scientists, Alaska is warming at twice the rate of the global average.

Explore further

Alaska heat wave shatters city's record, disrupts jobs and lives

© 2019 AFP

Citation: US bracing for extreme heat as weekend temperatures soar (2019, July 20) retrieved 20 July 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-bracing-extreme-weekend-temperatures-soar.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
20 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do floating objects clump together on curves in rivers?

20 hours ago

10x more U in Earth's core?

Jul 18, 2019

Greenland Wildfire

Jul 18, 2019

Rockstrøm et al - Planetary boundaries

Jul 17, 2019

Mw6.6 Quake offshore of NW Western Australia, Australia ... NOW

Jul 14, 2019

M 7.3 Nthrn Indonesia ... 2nd large quake for the day

Jul 14, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration