June 12, 2019

Britain sets deadline for carbon neutrality by 2050

Student and youth climate activists with placards march through central London on May 24, 2019 demanding action to tackle climat
Student and youth climate activists with placards march through central London on May 24, 2019 demanding action to tackle climate change

The British government on Wednesday outlined legislation to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2050 in what it said would be a first for a major economy.

The target will be introduced in existing laws through an accelerated mechanism known as a statutory instrument, the government said.

"As the first country to legislate for long-term climate targets, we can be truly proud of our record in tackling climate change," Prime Minister Theresa May was quoted as saying in a statement.

She said Britain "must lead the world to a cleaner, greener form of growth".

"Standing by is not an option," she added.

Britain's top advisory body on climate change this year said the target could be achieved within a budget of 1.0-2.0 percent of by 2050.

But it added that it would require the rapid rollout of new policies such as making all new cars and vans electric by 2035 and quadrupling low-carbon electricity production.

The deadline would put the UK on track to fully meet its commitments under The Paris Agreement, under which countries have pledged to keep the global average temperature rise to well below 2 degrees Celsius.

If replicated across the world and coupled with near-term emissions reductions, there would be a greater than 50 percent chance of limiting the temperature increases to just 1.5 degrees Celsius—the "safe" upper limit identified by the UN's International Panel on Climate Change last October, the committee said.

Other EU countries have also pencilled in various emission reduction deadlines, although none have been adopted into law.

In France, the government introduced a bill in April setting a 2050 date, while Norway is discussing 2030.

The world's net grew by an "unsustainable" rate of 2.0 percent last year, according to a closely-watched review by energy giant BP published on Tuesday.

The review also found that global energy demand grew by 2.8 percent, with the United States recording the biggest increase of any country.

The UK government's move was quickly welcome by environmental campaigners from Greenpeace, which called it "a big moment for everyone in the movement".

"While the loopholes being woven into the legislation by the Treasury will need to be unpicked, and the date moved forward, this decision fires the starting gun for a fundamental transformation of our economy," the group's chief UK scientist Doug Parr said.

Explore further

UK advisers set to recommend 2050 carbon neutral deadline

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Britain sets deadline for carbon neutrality by 2050 (2019, June 12) retrieved 12 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-britain-deadline-carbon-neutrality.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

My Project on the Effects Copper Sulfate on Plant Growth (thank you PF for your help)

Jun 07, 2019

Early moment detection that marks the start of massive tremor events

Jun 04, 2019

New study about the rise in global sea levels

May 29, 2019

M8.0 central Peru coming in NOW

May 26, 2019

Walker Lane geologic trough - E. California, W. Nevada

May 22, 2019

Mysterious Ringing of the Earth

May 22, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

humy
27 minutes ago
Sorry, but not convinced that this British government is being sincere here in the slightest.
This government has an appalling track record for trying to reduce carbon footprint and I think this above is just all pure propaganda to win a few more votes and they have absolutely no intention to keep their promises which are all empty promises. Its still going to be a case of far too little far too late. It will NOT be Britain that will "lead the world to a cleaner, greener form of growth"; Stop lying!
0
Report Block

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration