May 12, 2019

Space exploration exhibit for Apollo 11 opens at Ohio museum

A new permanent exhibit focusing on space exploration and the Ohio native who was the first person to walk on the moon has opened at a Cincinnati museum.

The Neil Armstrong Space Exploration Gallery opened May 6 in the Cincinnati Museum Center. It celebrates the legacy of Apollo 11 and its crew members. The exhibit focuses especially on Neil Armstrong, the mission's commander and the first person to step foot on the moon.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the exhibit includes interactive elements, original artifacts and equipment, and an immersive theater. A jacket Armstrong wore during the Apollo 11 mission and a rock are among the many artifacts.

Officials say the gallery will expand in 2020 to include more interactive and virtual reality elements and live NASA briefings and information.

