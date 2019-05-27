May 27, 2019

70,000 families displaced in Paraguay flooding

Water levels on the Paraguay River are rising at a rate of 4-5 centimeters (1.5-2 inches) every day
Water levels on the Paraguay River are rising at a rate of 4-5 centimeters (1.5-2 inches) every day

Heavy flooding in Paraguay has displaced 70,000 families and is threatening to further inundate the capital Asuncion in the coming weeks, the country's weather bureau said.

Water levels on the Paraguay River are rising at a rate of 4-5 centimeters (1.5-2 inches) every day and is only 46 cm (18 in) below a "disaster" level, according to official data from the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology (DMH).

Crossing that threshold would "have a very strong impact" because of the number of Asuncion residents who have moved into the city's floodplain, said DMH deputy director Nelson Perez on Sunday.

The city's water service infrastructure was clogged with garbage which was exacerbating the floods, Perez added.

Unusually heavy downpours over May, including two days which together exceeded Asuncion's average monthly rainfall, have exacerbated the flooding, said DMH meteorologist Eduardo Mingo.

Some 40,000 people in Asuncion have already been affected by the floods, official data reported.

A further 10,000 people have been displaced in the southern town of Pilar on the Argentinian border.

The government has mobilized armed forces to help displaced residents relocate to shelters, but hundreds of families have opted to stay behind in their inundated homes.

Unusually heavy downpours over May have aggravated the flooding
Unusually heavy downpours over May have aggravated the flooding

Explore further

NASA analyzes Paraguay's heavy rainfall

© 2019 AFP

Citation: 70,000 families displaced in Paraguay flooding (2019, May 27) retrieved 27 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-families-displaced-paraguay.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
38 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

New study about the rise in global sea levels

13 hours ago

M8.0 central Peru coming in NOW

17 hours ago

My Project on the Effects Copper Sulfate on Plant Growth (thank you PF for your help)

May 24, 2019

Walker Lane geologic trough - E. California, W. Nevada

May 22, 2019

Mysterious Ringing of the Earth

May 22, 2019

15/05/2019 am, M7.5 New Ireland, PNG

May 19, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration